"In modern times, in the women's game, Serena Williams will always be the GOAT" - Leander Paes

Leander Paes recently opened up about his choice for the GOAT of women's modern tennis and believes Serena Williams has achieved that feat.

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes is an inspirational figure and role model for budding Indian athletes. Notably acclaimed for his commanding doubles skills, Paes holds the record for most doubles titles won at the Davis Cup.

The former tennis pro further illustrated his stupendous talent after crowning both men's doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slams a mammoth 18 times. Despite departing from the sport in 2021, his love for the sport has been unvarying.

In an exclusive interview with THE WEEK magazine, Paes expressed his choice for the women's tennis GOAT and claimed Serena Williams has attained that stature.

Former World No. 1, Williams, pocketed 23 Grand Slam crowns in her noteworthy career of over two decades, falling just a title short of Margaret Court's (24) record.

Furthermore, the Indian stated that his long-time friend and doubles partner, Martina Navratilova, shared the podium with the American.

However, he settled on Williams as his ultimate choice owing to her rise to prominence from the crime-ridden streets of Compton, Los Angeles.

"If we had to talk in the modern times, in the women’s game, Serena Williams will always be the GOAT. Martina Navratilova, one of my favourite friends and one of my most favourite doubles partners, will always be the GOAT," he spoke.

"But the reason that Serena Williams is the GOAT to me is because she grew up in Compton in the suburbs of Los Angeles. There were bullet shells and syringes around the tennis court that she grew up in," he added.

"Maybe even a gold medal" - Leander Paes believes India can win tennis gold in men's doubles at the 2023 Asian Games

Leander Paes at Wimbledon 2014

Having represented India at the Olympic Games multiple times, Leander Paes recently measured his nation's chances at the upcoming 2023 Asian Games.

In a questionnaire with Sportskeeda, Paes discussed multiple men's doubles options for the games and opined on the Indian team's chances of winning a gold medal in the doubles category if not singles.

"I think in the Asian Games - in the men's doubles we have good opportunity of doing well. We have multiple options in the doubles. We've got quite a few players who can play. In the singles, it'll be a little tougher but in the doubles, we have a really great chance at winning a medal. Maybe even a gold medal," spoke Paes.

