World No. 35 Ajla Tomljanovic has served up a new and stunning look for Vogue Australia, going fully classic and noir in a recent photo shoot with the fashion media giant.

The Aussie No. 1 recently withdrew from the 2023 Australian Open due to a knee injury.

She published a few images from her photo shoot on social media, expressing her sheer amazement at how well the photographs and looks turned out.

"Wow still can’t believe we actually did this @vogueaustralia I remember shooting this and thinking I’ll believe it when I see it. Feeling incredibly grateful," Ajla Tomljanovic wrote.

Tomljanovic's photos have impressed both her peers and fans alike, with several people posting their appreciation in the comments on Instagram. At the time of writing, her post has been liked by close to 7,000 people.

Fellow pros Jennifer Brady, Kristie Ahn, and Vicky Duval were in awe of Tomljanovic's looks, leaving appreciative comments for the Aussie.

More stills from the photo shoot will likely be released later. It also remains to be seen if the two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist will join hands with Vogue Australia for any other creative endeavor.

"If you ask me, this is probably the worst timing ever" - Ajla Tomljanovic rues about her latest knee injury

Ajla Tomljanovic during a Netflix event ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

Ajla Tomljanovic's knee injury has been bothering her for quite some time now, having also forced her to sit out of the Adelaide International and the United Cup. She was hopeful of recovering in time for the Australian Open, but failed in that pursuit.

The 29-year-old rued her misfortune in a recent interview, stressing that she considered herself amongst the contenders to win the Australian Open.

“If you ask me, this is probably the worst timing ever. I’m sure I would have said that even if it happened in six months [but] if I’m taking a 15-second pity party, this shouldn’t have happened now,” Tomljanovic said.

"It’s the time when I’m feeling my best self in every way; coming into a slam truly feeling like I deserve to be even a contender. I mean, I feel that way. I’m not coming out here and faking that," she added.

That said, she reluctantly accepted that injuries are part and parcel of an athlete's life.

"So, in a way, am I going to have to start from scratch? Probably not. It feels a little unfair, but life’s unfair. Part of our job, injuries will happen," said the Aussie.

