In pictures: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's romantic proposal to girlfriend Paloma Amatiste at Trevi Fountain

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has announced his engagement to girlfriend Paloma Amatiste, after a romantic proposal at the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

Davidovich Fokina reached a career-high ranking of No. 21 in August 2023. He has also made the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open and the fourth round of the US Open in 2020 and 2022.

Amatiste, on the other hand, is the Head of Product Development in a womenswear company in China. As per her LinkedIn profile, she graduated from the Istituto Europeo di Design with a bachelor's degree in Fashion Styling & Product Management.

The couple made a notable public appearance at the opening night gala of the 2023 Laver Cup, where the Spaniard was part of Team Europe. They have also shared some pictures from their vacation in Maldives and Dubai.

The couple decided to take their relationship to the next level on Wednesday, January 31, when Davidovich Fokina planned a surprise proposal at one of the most iconic landmarks in Rome — The Trevi Fountain — the largest and most famous Baroque fountain in the city, and a symbol of love.

Davidovich Fokina and Amatiste followed the coin toss ritual, which involves throwing a coin over your shoulder into the water and making a wish. Then, the Spaniard got down on one knee and presented the ring to his girlfriend. Amatiste nodded her head and hugged him, as he slipped the ring on her finger and kissed her.

The 24-year-old shared the photos and the video of the proposal on Instagram.

"forever and ever 💍" Davidovich Fokina captioned the post with a diamond ring emoji.

A look into Alejandro Davidovich Fokina's performance at the 2024 Australian Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2024 Australian Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina was eliminated in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open.

The 23rd-seeded Davidovich Fokina faced Constant Lestienne in the first round. The Spaniard defeated the Frenchman, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(5), in two hours and 46 minutes, advancing to the second round of the Melbourne Major for the fourth time in his career.

Davidovich Fokina faced Nuno Borges in the second round, where he lost to the Portuguese, 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-3, in two hours and 18 minutes. Borges went on to defeat 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov in a four-set thriller in the third round, before bowing out of the tournament against the eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev in four sets.