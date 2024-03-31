In Pictures: Ana Ivanovic and husband Bastien Schweinsteiger cheer on German's former team Bayern Munich, pose with his Hall of Fame star

Ana Ivanovic and her husband and legendary German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger attended the thrilling Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, March 30.

The match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, known as "Der Klassiker", was a nail-biter, where Borussia Dortmund emerged victorious with a 2-0 win over Bayern Munich, with the help of goals scored by Karim Adeyemi (10') and Julian Ryerson (83').

Schweinsteiger, who played as a midfielder, has a history with the Bavarian giants. The 39-year-old spent 17 seasons at Bayern Munich, playing in 500 matches across all competitions and scoring 68 goals with 21 trophies to show for it.

Ivanovic shared several pictures of their visit on Instagram, where she can be seen seated in the stands with her husband and posing with his Hall of Fame star in the FC Bayern museum.

"Game night," Ivanovic captioned her post.

Schweinsteiger also shared a picture with Ivanovic ahead of the game.

Bastian Schweinsteiger on Instagram

Ana Ivanovic reflects on early retirement, mental strength, and favorite tennis shot

Ana Ivanovic expressed that she is at peace with her decision to retire early and has never considered returning to the sport since then.

Ivanovic, a Serbian former World No. 1 tennis player, claimed the top ranking after winning the 2008 French Open. The 36-year-old was also the runner-up at the 2007 French Open and the 2008 Australian Open, where she lost to Justine Henin and Maria Sharapova, respectively. Over her career, Ivanovic won 15 WTA tour singles titles and earned over $15.5 million in prize money.

The Serb announced her retirement in late 2016, at the age of 29, stating that injuries prevented her from performing at the high standard she set for herself.

During a conversation with her followers on X (previously known as Twitter) last month, Ivanovic affirmed that she is content with when she chose to retire and confessed that she has never thought about a potential return to the sport.

"No, it was the right decision at that time and I now have my beautiful family and still play some tennis from time to time of course," Ivanovic said.

The Serb also said that "mental strength, discipline, consistency" separates a good player from a great player.

"I think it's about mental strength, discipline, consistency and of course always some talent a great player might have some more of," she said.

Ana Ivanovic also revealed that the forehand is her favorite shot in tennis.

"Forehand", she wrote when a fan asked to name her favorite tennis shot.