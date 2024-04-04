In Pictures: Angelique Kerber and Ana Ivanovic grace cover of Freundin magazine

"Angelique Kerber and Ana Ivanovic recently graced the cover page of the German magazine Freundin.

Kerber and Ivanovic were not only great rivals but also very close friends, both on and off the court. They both achieved the highest level of success in the sport by tasting Grand Slam glory.

Kerber boasts an impressive collection of three Majors which she won at the 2016 Australian Open, 2016 US Open and Wimbledon 2018. Notably, each triumph saw her defeating the legendary Serena Williams. Meanwhile, Ivanovic, who hung up her racquet in 2016, claimed her maiden and only Slam at the 2008 French Open (d. Dinara Safina).

The duo recently reunited and posed for the cover page of Freundin magazine. Kerber took to her Instagram account on April 3 to share the picture and wrote in the caption:

"Reunion 👯‍♀️😍 @anaivanovic."

Angelique Kerber and Ana Ivanovic were also captured in a candid conversation in a video posted by the Instagram handle of the German magazine. The German, curious, asked her friend what qualities she saw in her that she may not have noticed herself.

The Serb replied with a smile:

"I think, you don't maybe see how good and beautiful inside you are and sometimes you are too hard on yourself."

Ivanovic then asked Kerber in which sport the German wouldn't want to compete against her. In response, the 36-year-old insisted that it's always better to be on the Serb's team, playing alongside her, rather than facing off against her.

"So, tennis, for sure is the toughest sport to compete with you. I think it doesn't matter which sport. I think it's better to be on your side and to play with you," Kerber said.

Kerber and Ivanovic crossed paths seven times on the WTA Tour, with the head-to-head standing at 5-2 in favor of the Serb.

Their first encounter took place in 2006 in the fourth round in Hasselt, where Ivanovic emerged victorious in three sets. Their last meeting occurred in 2014 at the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open, with the former French Open champion prevailing once again.

Angelique Kerber is struggling with consistency this year

Angelique Kerber in action during Miami Open 2024

Angelique Kerber made a triumphant return to tennis in 2024, winning the United Cup for her country, Germany. Her comeback followed a prolonged hiatus due to giving birth to her daughter, Liana, on February 25, 2023.

Kerber then faced early exits at both the Australian Open and the Linz Open. However, she managed to advance to the fourth round of Indian Wells, where she lost to her good friend Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets.

The German's most recent setback occurred at the Miami Open, where she exited in the opening round after suffering a 2-6, 3-6 defeat to Sloane Stephens.