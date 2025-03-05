In Pictures: Ben Shelton turns up the style in striking back-and-white cover shoot for Vogue

Ben Shelton brought his unique style forth in a cover shoot for Vogue magazine. The American varied his looks but kept it all casual chic in a striking black-and-white photoshoot.

The pictures accompanied the World No. 12's feature in the March 2025 issue of American Vogue and vogue.com. Shelton was styled by Vogue's Max Ortega and shot by Theo Wenner.

The magazine shared a four picture carousel of Shelton through their official handle on Instagram. One of the pictures showed the US Open semifinalist donning a hoodie with a denim jacket on top looking at the camera with a steaming cup of coffee.

The caption mentioned Shelton's love for football and noted that his idol growing up was not from the world of tennis, but NFL'S Calvin Johnson.

"@BenShelton didn’t grow up with dreams of being the next Roger Federer, or the next Rafael Nadal. He wanted to be the next Calvin Johnson."

Screengrab from @voguemagazine on Instagram

Another picture showed Shelton wearing the same outfit and carrying his Yonex tennis kit. The third picture showed the 22-year-old smiling warmly while sporting a t-shirt and denims, carrying a 5-gallon water dispenser in a locker room.

Screengrab from @voguemagazine on Instagram

The caption of the carousel also quoted Shelton reflecting on cracking the Top 20 after only 2 years of turning pro.

“Most of these guys who are at the top of the game right now, they were prodigies—five or six years old, racket in their hand, training every day. I wasn’t really supposed to be this great player. And so to get to top 20 in the world within two years of playing college tennis? That’s something that I don’t take for granted.”

The featured article touched on various aspects of Ben Selton's life including his childhood years and his dating life.

Ben Shelton shared his love for football and being a Calvin Johnson "fan for life"

Ben Shelton at the 2024 Indian Wells Open. Image: Getty

In a feature by Vogue magazine, Ben Shelton shared his love for the game of football that began right from his formative years.

He recalled meeting NFL's Calvin Johnson when he was 7-years-old and his admiration for the athlete.

“Arguably the greatest wide receiver of all time. His nickname was Megatron—he played for the Detroit Lions: six foot five, 240, ran a 4.3 40-yard dash, kind of a freak athlete.

And he showed up for my birthday one year—I must have been seven—when my dad was a coach at Georgia Tech and he was playing football there. He signed a ball for me. I was a fan for life.”

Shelton, who is at his career-high ranking of World No. 12, added that it was only after watching his sister Emma who played in juniors that he took to tennis.

Ben Shelton is currently gearing up for the 2025 Indian Wells Open where he has received a first-round bye.

