Boris Becker recently gave his fans and followers a peek into his vacation with girlfriend Lilian in Morocco.

Becker and his longtime girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho are celebrating Easter in Marrakech, Morocco, this year. The German tennis legend shared a few highlights of their adventures in the African country while wishing fans a happy Easter.

"Happy Easter – Frohe Ostern," he wrote on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, the couple was seen relishing the Moroccan architecture in a contrasting all-white attire. They also posed against the backdrop of the Atlas Mountains overlooking the city.

Boris Becker and Lilian also went on a coffee date. The six-time Grand Slam champion was captured reading the “Marvellous Moroccan Moka,” seemingly enlightening himself on the little-known facts about the benefits of coffee.

In the final picture, Becker posed with his arm around his girlfriend as the couple flaunted their touristy outfits. The German wore a denim shirt with a scarf wrapped around his neck, coupled with sunglasses, while Lilian donned a traditional Moroccan kaftan, paired with sunglasses and a hat.

Boris Becker frequently shares highlights of his vacations with his partner. The couple spent their 2023 Christmas holidays in Lilian de Carvalho’s home country of Sao Tome and Principe.

"It wouldn't shock me" - Andy Roddick on possibility of Boris Becker joining Novak Djokovic's coaching team following Goran Ivanisevic split

Boris Becker (R) pictured with Novak Djokovic at the 2016 French Open

Novak Djokovic recently announced that he and his longtime coach, 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, had parted ways after almost five years together.

With growing speculation over Djokovic’s next move, Andy Roddick opined that the World No. 1 would likely hire a “known entity” to replace Ivanisevic. One option is Boris Becker, who coached the Serb to six Grand Slams between 2013 and 2016.

Becker recently had a brief stint with World No. 7 Holger Rune. The two, though, ended their partnership after just three months.

"This is pure speculation. I know nothing but it wouldn’t shock me to see Becker in the mix of that conversation," Andy Roddick said about Djokovic’s next move on Tennis Channel.

He added that only a select few would qualify for the position of Novak Djokovic's coach.

"The one thing is that Novak can only take opinions from a certain amount of people on earth, that’s why he went with [Boris Becker]; that’s why he goes with [Goran Ivanisevic]. People who know those situations," he said.

The 24-time-Grand Slam champion has said that he's yet to decide on any new addition to his team.

"I still don’t have a clear idea who a new coach would be, or whether there will be one at all, " Djokovic said in a press conference in Belgrade.

