Carlos Alcaraz looked dapper at the 2024 French Open champion’s official photocall. The Spaniard posed with his maiden Roland-Garros trophy and smiled for the cameras as he soaked in the moment.

Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the French Open on Sunday, June 9. Following the emotional win, the Spaniard rushed to his player’s box to embrace his parents and his team. He also posed with his crew after the trophy ceremony.

On Monday, Carlos Alcaraz spruced himself up for the winner’s photocall. He posed with the Coupe des Mousquetaires, with the shoot taking place inside Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The World No. 2 wore a black suit and trousers for the special occasion, paired with a classic white shirt. He opted for black formal shoes and sported his Rolex Daytona watch in yellow gold.

The French Open’s official social media account shared a few pictures of the new champion.

Here are a few more pictures from the winner’s photocall:

Carlos Alcaraz on his French Open 2024 success: "This one is the moment that I'm really proud about myself"

Carlos Alcaraz pictured with his brother (L) and parents (R) at the 2024 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz reflected on his Grand Slam success after clinching his third at the French Open. The Spaniard, at the young age of 21, has already earned accolades that many can only dream of.

He won his maiden Major at the 2022 US Open and subsequently became the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history. When asked about his proudest achievement so far, he said:

"I mean obviously the US Open when I reached for the first time the No. 1 -- something that I dreamed since I started playing tennis; getting my first Grand Slam, so it's pretty special," he said in his post-match press conference at the French Open.

Spoiled for choice, Alcaraz also highlighted his remarkable victory against Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where the Serb was a four-time defending champion.

"But honestly the way that I won Wimbledon beating Novak Djokovic in five sets it's been a great achievement for me," he added.

The Spaniard, though, picked his Roland-Garros win as his “proudest” moment, considering the concerns surrounding his fitness in the lead-up to the tournament.

"And right now lifting the Roland-Garros trophy, knowing everything that I've been through the last month with the injuries and all that stuff. I don't know, probably this one is the moment that I’m really proud about myself because of everything that I've done the last month just to be ready for this tournament with my team," he said.

"I'm gonna say this one is the most that I'm proud about myself."

With the French Open title, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man in history to complete the career Surface Slam, winning a Major on all three surfaces. The 21-year-old followed in the footsteps of 10 other Spaniards who have found success at the event, including his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero and 14-time champion Rafael Nadal.