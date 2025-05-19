In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero’s emotional rollercoaster watching Spaniard battle Jannik Sinner in Italian Open final

Carlos Alcaraz took some time to get off the blocks during the 2025 Italian Open final on Sunday (May 18) before putting together a scintillating performance to beat Jannik Sinner in straight sets. The Spaniard's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, was visibly stressed at the beginning of the match if his reactions were anything to go by.

Alcaraz silenced his critics in trademark fashion with his campaign at Foro Italico this fortnight. In the title match against the in-form Jannik Sinner, the third seed weathered a tough start as both players didn't give each other an inch in the first few games of the opening set.

Carlos Alcaraz was then forced to stave off two set points on his serve at 5-6 down before forcing a tiebreaker. The Spaniard would win the tiebreaker in hard-fought fashion before running away with the second set by a scoreline of 6-1. His long-time coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, appeared to be in great duress throughout the contest, going by a social media handle that displayed his emotions during and after the summit clash in Rome.

Alcaraz's 7-6(5), 6-1 victory ensured that he now has a 7-4 lead against Sinner in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The 21-year-old has notably won two of their three and five of their seven encounters on clay and hardcourt, respectively.

Juan Carlos Ferrero makes his feelings known on coaching Carlos Alcaraz in the future

Juan Carlos Ferrero tends to Carlos Alcaraz during practice | Image Source: Getty

2003 French Open winner Juan Carlos Ferrero has coached Alcaraz since 2018. Their partnership started at the former World No. 1's academy in Alicante, Spain. While they have been successful together, Ferrero recently admitted in Alcaraz's documentary that he wasn't sure whether continuing to coach his ward bodes well for his mental well-being, considering he is away from family and always traveling on tour.

"I want him to be the best in history. But I'm not sure if I can take it, if I can keep going like this," Juan Carlos Ferrero said in Netflix's Carlos Alcaraz: My Way documentary series.

For what it's worth, the 45-year-old has always been emotionally invested in the young Spaniard's results. The player-turned-coach has been captured by the camera crying at several of his triumphs, which includes title victories at the 2022 Miami Open, 2023 Wimbledon, and 2024 China Open, among other tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will now be looking to successfully defend his 2024 French Open crown later this month. He will be seeded second at the clay court Major, having risen to No. 2 in the world by virtue of his Italian Open title victory.

