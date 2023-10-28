In Pictures: Coco Gauff shows her spooky side; stuns in Freddy Krueger costume for Halloween

Coco Gauff has taken Halloween seriously and stunned her followers with an impeccable iteration of the scary Freddy Krueger character.

The 2023 US Open champion takes her fashion game pretty seriously, and this year’s Halloween party was no different. She dressed up as Freddy Krueger from the A Night On Elm Street movie franchise.

She wore a green and red horizontal striped dress to match the character’s sweater. For the hat, Gauff chose a cowboy one in a tan shade. She completed her look with the iconic bladed claw gloves.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her Halloween look as she posed with the claw gloves and gave a fierce look. She even posted a group photo with her family, including her mother Candi Gauff, father Corey Gauff, and younger brothers Codey Gauff and Cameron Gauff.

“Your worst nightmare”, she captioned the photo series.

Her mother and little brother dressed as Chucky from the television series Chucky or Child’s Play movie series. Her brother Codey remade The Killer or Ghostface from the Scary movie. Meanwhile, Corey Gauff chose to be Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre series.

The tennis star went on to post a story of the family picture, asking fans how they would react if the Gauff family showed up in these costumes.

“Wyd if we pull up?” she captioned her story.

Coco Gauff via Instgram Story

After a remarkable season where she won four tour-level titles, Gauff has entered the year-end championships. She will be participating in the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, starting on October 29.

Coco Gauff flaunts new nails to keep up with the spirit of Halloween season

Coco Gauff 2023 China Open - Day 12

Coco Gauff’s love for Halloween is known to all but this time, she took it a notch higher and sported a Halloween-themed nail art.

The World No. 3 went for purple and black nail art as she chose a spider web and stitch designs. Gauff took to her Instagram stories to show her newly done nails, and said that this is her favorite time of the year.

“Fav time of the year,” she wrote in her story.

Coco Gauff via Instgram Story

On top of this, the tennis star collaborated with New Balance and launched the New Balance Coco CG1 ‘Spooky Season’ edition for Halloween. This is the new colorway signature shoe which embraces the spirit of the Halloween season with its pitch-black tone.