In pictures: Coco Gauff unleashes her "inner child" as she dives into ball pit, hilariously struggles to climb back out

Coco Gauff let her hair down and dove into a ball pit, only to find herself laughing and struggling to get back up.

The American recently competed at the 2024 Miami Open which concluded on March 31, with Danielle Collins emerging as the winner. Gauff made a Round of 16 exit at the event after being bested by Caroline Garcia.

Gauff took time off ahead of her next on-court appearance and posted a short video of her diving into a ball pit on social media. Later, in the same clip, she can be seen laughing and holding someone's hand amid her struggles to get back up.

"Inner child came out" - Gauff captioned her video clip on Instagram.

Screengrabs from Coco Gauff's Instagram

Gauff also gave a glimpse of her outfit as she posted a picture wearing a denim fitted top with jeans. She paired them with a bottle green sweater shrug and a chain-strap bag.

The reigning US Open champion, who recently celebrated her 20th birthday can be seen playfully sticking her tongue out. She added SZA by Saturn as the background music to her picture.

Screengrab from Gauff's Instagram

While this is one of Gauff's more casual looks for a fun day out, she often ups her style quotient with outfits by some of the top fashion houses. The 20-year-old recently donned a Prada outfit at the Time magazine Women of the Year gala.

Coco Gauff graces the cover of Vogue magazine

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Wimbledon

Coco Gauff, known for her on-court skills, social media engagement, and fashion sense, recently graced the cover of Vogue magazine's April issue.

Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief, attended Gauff's opening round match at the 2023 US Open. The American eventually won her maiden Grand Slam trophy at the tournament, leading to speculations of her association with the magazine.

In a social media post, Gauff expressed her gratitude towards the magazine.

"Thank you @voguemagazine for this amazing cover. it’s truly an honor and i am forever grateful for this opportunity." Gauff posted last month on Instagram.

The post featured Gauff's photoshoot with the fashion magazine that focused on her athleticism and grace in various outfits.

Screengrabs from Coco Gauff's Instagram sharing her photoshoot with Vogue

Other tennis players who made the cover of Vogue include legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams.