In Pictures: Dominic Thiem meets Jared Leto, attends concert in Paris before ill-fated final hurrah at French Open 2024

Dominic Thiem attended a 'Thirty Seconds to Mars' concert in Paris at the Accor Arena. The Austrian tennis player was invited to the concert by Jared Leto and the pair met backstage. However, Thiem lost his French Open qualifiers' second-round match soon after.

Leto along with his band 'Thirty Second to Mars' is currently on the 'SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024'. The band performed in Paris, France, on May 21.

Leto invited Thiem for his performance in Paris. The Austrian player took to his Instagram to share a few pictures and a video from the concert.

Thiem captioned his post: "Pumped up for my second round match by @jaredleto... Thanks for inviting me, it was amazing and you are a great guy!"

Thiem was set to face Otto Virtanen of Finland in the second round of French Open qualifying on May 22, after he attended the concert a night ago. The Austrian faced a heartbreaking 6-2, 7-5 defeat which ended his French Open run prematurely.

"I enjoyed every single year of it" - Dominic Thiem bows out of the French Open in his last season as a pro

Dominic Thiem at the BMW Open.

On May 10, Dominic Thiem announced that he would be retiring from professional tennis at the end of the 2024 season.

"Hello everybody, I have to tell you a very important, very sad but also a very beautiful message. The season 2024 is going to be my last one. I'm going to finish my career at the end of this season and there are some reasons behind it," Thiem said.

He mentioned that his wrist injury that recently resurfaced was one of the reasons behind his decision. Moreover, he even claimed that he had an inner feeling about wanting to retire at the end of the season.

Therefore, this year's French Open was supposed to be his last appearance at the Grand Slam. Thiem did not get a wildcard entry into the main draw and needed to get past the qualifiers. He won the first round against Franco Agamenone but faced defeat against Otto Virtanen in the second round.

"I slowly build up a great relationship with the tournament and all the fans. I had so many great results, memories and experiences here on these courts. It is the Grand Slam with my best results. So, I enjoyed every single year of it," Thiem said after his match.

As a result of his loss, Dominic Thiem, a two-time French Open finalist will not be able to play in the main draw of the tournament that is set to begin on May 26.