In pictures: Elena Rybakina takes a break with vacation in Italy following Wimbledon exit

After her quarter-final exit from Wimbledon 2023, World No. 3 Elena Rybakina appears to be making the most of her time off in Sardinia, Italy.

Rybakina lifted the 2022 singles title at SW19 by defeating Ons Jabeur in the final. She started off on the back foot, losing the first set 3-6, but went on to win the next two sets 6-2, 6-2 for her maiden Slam crown. The duo went head-to-head once again in the quarterfinals this year, with the Tunisian star exacting her revenge with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1 win over Rybakina.

Rybikina is now on holiday in Italy. The Kazakh recently took to Instagram to share a few glimpses from her vacation.

After a tough few weeks, a vacation seems long overdue for the Kazakh. Having contracted a viral respiratory illness during the French Open, she had to pull out of the third round. While she did play in the Berlin Open following that, her illness was not completely cured.

As a result, she had to withdraw from the Eastbourne International tournament just a week prior to Wimbledon. While she couldn’t successfully defend her title at SW19, she seems to have recovered from her illness now.

How Elena Rybakina treats herself in America

Elena Rybakina is a woman of many talents and interests. She has a self-confessed affinity for speed; unfortunately, she does not have a driver’s license to satisfy her need for speed herself. But that does not stop her from enjoying speed thrills, especially when she is in the United States.

In a recent interview, Elena Rybakina revealed her love for speed and how she is fascinated with rollercoasters. She often likes to hop on roller coasters as a way of treating herself after playing a tournament, and has done so on multiple occasions in the States.

"I like cars but I don’t have my driver’s license yet, I just haven’t had time yet because I am always on the road," Rybakina said. "I really like roller coasters as well, and I have ridden quite a lot of them in America. After a tournament it’s sort of a treat."

But the former Wimbledon champion’s attraction to thrills does not stop there. In the same interview, Rybakina mentioned how she also wishes to some day jump out of a plane!

The only reason she hasn’t done it yet is because her coaches have firmly told her this is not the right time.

"One of the things I want to do is jump out of an aeroplane, but my coaches are telling me this is not the right time," Elena Rybakina said. "I think they are worried about the landing."

While she might not jump out of aeroplanes just yet, she could very well try out some more roller coasters once the US Open concludes later this year.