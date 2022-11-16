In Pictures: Elina Svitolina shares new pictures to mark her daughter Skai's 1-month birth milestone

Elina Svitolina shared a series of pictures alongside her daughter Skai on social media to commemorate her one-month birth milestone.

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, who started dating in 2018, got married on July 19, 2021. The tennis couple welcomed their daughter, Skai, on October 15, 2022.

The Ukrainian posted a series of mirror selfies on her Instagram handle to mark the first month of her daughter's life. In the pictures, the former World No. 3 can be seen holding her baby, who is fully wrapped. She said in the post's caption that she couldn't recall life without her daughter.

“It’s amazing how one day someone walks into your life and you can’t remember how you ever lived without them. one month old today,” wrote Elina Svitolina.

On the day of Skai's birth, Svitolina and her husband Gael Monfils shared poignant posts on their respective Instagram handles, introducing their daughter to the world.

"What a night !!! Ladies and gentlemen, please give a warm welcome to Skaï Monfils," Svitolina wrote.

"I had the most amazing night of my life, which ended with the most beautiful gift around 6:00 am. Elina was strong and brave. I can't thx enough my wife and God for this special moment. Welcome to the world my little princess SKAÏ," Monfils wrote.

Elina Svitolina to host annual charity Gala, Gael Monfils scheduled to feature in the World Tennis League

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina - Crown IMG Tennis Party

Elina Svitolina has been out of action ever since her pregnancy announcement back in May. However, the Ukrainian has spent her time raising awareness and garnering aid for her war-torn country.

The 28-year-old recently announced that she will organize a fundraiser for her charity, which will assist Ukrainian tennis players and families who have been affected by the war.

"On Friday, December 2, 2022 I’m holding the Annual Gala Dinner, which will be held for the first time at Monaco Yacht Club. The funds raised during this evening, placed under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, will be used to finance the programs set up by Elina Svitolina Foundation since 2019 including post-war Ukrainian tennis recovery program, but also to continue the logistical and material support provided to the families of beneficiaries severely impacted by the war in Ukraine." she wrote.

"For me, this is an opportunity to once again remind everyone that the war continues. My goal is to gather those who support Ukraine and find new friends and partners for my Foundation," she added.

Meanwhile, her husband, Gael Monfils, is scheduled to compete in the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League for Team Kites, which will be held in Dubai from December 19–24. Monfils' 2022 season was cut short due to a foot injury he sustained at the Canadian Open.

