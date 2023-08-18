In Pictures: Emma Raducanu dazzles in white in photoshoot from Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu's new portraits from Wimbledon were recently shared by photographer Tom Cockram. Despite the fact that she didn't take part in this year's Championships due to her battle with several injuries, it has now been revealed that she was part of a pre-organized photoshoot.

Shared both on Twitter and on Instagram by the photographer, Raducanu's photographs showed her in a dazzling white Nike tennis outfit along with her racket, posing differently. The post was captioned with the proper credits provided to the hair stylist, makeup, and the studio involved with the shoot.

In two of the five pictures posted, Raducanu was seen facing toward the sun, with one picture featuring her chin leaning against her racket. In the third picture, she was seen standing in front of a green background, with the remaining two images involving her in a black-and-white theme smiling brightly.

"Emma Raducanu Shot on lovely afternoon at Wimbledon @emmaraducanu. Retouch @jameskenny.studio. Styling @aartthie. Hair & Makeup Shamirah Sairally," Cockram wrote.

How has Emma Raducanu fared since her 2021 US Open success?

Emma Raducanu in action during the 2023 Miami Open.

Emma Raducanu received widespread recognition after she took the world by surprise by lifting the 2021 US Open title at just 18. She started off the campaign as the World No. 150, playing three rounds of qualifying. The best part of the campaign was that she lifted the title without dropping a single.

She beat the likes of Stefanie Voegele, Shuai Zhang, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Shelby Rogers, 11th seed Belinda Bencic, 17th seed Maria Sakkari, and eventually Leylah Fernandez in the final. She became the only player in Open Era history, male or female, to win a Grand Slam title as a qualifier.

After her unprecedented success at the 2021 US Open, Raducanu became an overnight star, leading to an increase in fans' expectations. However, she has struggled with numerous injuries and poor form since and has been unable to add to her tally of titles. The 20-year-old couldn't even make it to the third round in any of the Grand Slams.

The World No. 152 has been sidelined with surgeries on both wrists and one of her ankles. She last played at the 2023 Stuttgart Open in April where she lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the first round. She can return during the off-season in December after having confirmed her participation in a new exhibition event — MGM Macau Tennis Masters.

