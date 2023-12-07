In pictures: Emma Raducanu explores Hong Kong’s culture and cuisine ahead of 2024 comeback

Emma Raducanu recently shared some glimpses of her Hong Kong trip, showing her fans how she is spending her time off the court ahead of her 2024 comeback. The 21-year-old visited various attractions in the city, indulged in some local cuisine, and participated in a business event.

Raducanu has been out of action since May 2023 when she underwent surgeries on both her wrists and her left ankle. The rehabilitation process prevented her from playing in three of the four Grand Slam tournaments this year.

However, Raducanu has not let her injury woes dampen her spirits. She has used her time away from the court to focus on her rehabilitation, and travel to different places.

Raducanu’s latest destination was Hong Kong. She posted several pictures on her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 6, showing her exploring the city and enjoying its sights and sounds.

Some places she visited included the Tai Kwun Centre for Heritage and Arts, local cafes, art galleries, and the HSBC Tower, where she headlined the fireside chat event.

"Fuelled by dim sum this trip🥢spectacular city🌃🌆," Raducanu captioned her post.

Emma Raducanu played 10 matches in the recently concluded 2023 season with a 5-5 win-loss record, culminating in a total of $237,627 in prize money. She is currently ranked No. 296, a far cry from her career-high ranking of World No. 10 in July 2022.

Special Ranking for Emma Raducanu as she returns to Grand Slam qualifiers at 2024 Australian Open

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu will again compete in Grand Slam qualifiers, this time at the 2024 Australian Open, three years after her fairytale run at the US Open. The Brit, who rose to fame by winning the 2021 US Open title as a qualifier, will use her protected ranking of 103 to participate.

While her ranking isn't high enough for direct entry into the main draw, Raducanu's Special Ranking grants her access to the qualifiers, where she'll fight for a spot against other players like Naomi Osaka, Shelby Rogers, Ajla Tomljanovic, Jennifer Brady, and Angelique Kerber.

This marks a significant change from Raducanu's past Grand Slam appearances, where her ranking allowed her direct access to the main draw. Following her historic US Open victory, she exited the subsequent Grand Slam tournaments in the early rounds.

Before commencing her 2024 Australian Open campaign, Emma Raducanu will participate in the ASB Classic in Auckland, which will be held from January 1-7, 2024.