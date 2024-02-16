In Pictures: Emma Raducanu shares glimpse of her sightseeing in Abu Dhabi, explores art gallery, desert and more

Emma Raducanu recently shared a glimpse of her time in Abu Dhabi after her Qatar Open exit. The 2021 US Open winner toured the city's landscapes, visited the desert, and explored an art gallery.

Emma Raducanu returned to the WTA tour in January after recovering from an injury that had sidelined her since April 2023.

Raducanu received a wildcard into the singles main draw at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, but she was knocked out in the first round of the tournament by Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina with scores of 6-0, 7-6 (8-6).

On Thursday, the Brit posted a couple of pictures on Instagram from her time in Abu Dhabi. In one, she was standing in the sunset in the desert on a sand dune, and in another, she was seen art-viewing in the gallery, along with others, where she explored the scenic landscapes.

In the caption, she mentioned learning a lot and having epic experiences during the trip.

“A trip with many learnings but some epic life experiences! Abu Dhabi was surreal, the dunes, @jumeirahsaadiyat view on my favourite beach, art and architecture were top,” Raducanu captioned

A look at Emma Raducanu's 2024 season so far

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open - Day 3

Emma Raducanu missed the majority of the 2023 season due to injuries that required surgery; however, she has since recovered and is back on the WTA tour, having competed in four WTA tournaments.

The 21-year-old made her return at the 2024 ASB Classic in Auckland, where she defeated Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round. In the round of 16, she was knocked out by eventual finalist Elina Svitolina.

She then competed at the Australian Open and secured a straight-set victory over Shelby Rogers in the first round but was eliminated in the second round by China's Wang Yafan.

The Abu Dhabi Open was the third tournament of the season for Raducanu. She started by beating Marie Bouzková in the first round but couldn't advance past the second round as she was eliminated by Tunisia's No.1, Ons Jabeur.

On Monday (February 12), Raducanu kicked off her fourth tournament of the season at the QatarTotalEnergies Open. She faced an early first-round exit at the hands of Anhelina Kalinina, with the match ending 6-0, 7-6 (8-6).

In the post-match interview, Raducanu shared that playing during the day after over a year felt different. Despite the challenge, she showed determination, and fought until the end.

“It was my first day-match I have played in a year. That is different. I need to practise training outside a bit more. The lights, conditions, shadows... it is really hard to see the ball, I found towards the end. When my tennis isn't there I have to try and at least fight and I did that in the second set," Emma Raducanu said