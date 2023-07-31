In pictures: Emma Raducanu spends weekend at Amundi Evian Championships 2023, hands winner's trophy over to Celine Boutier

Emma Raducanu recently spent her weekend at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championships. The tournament is a major event on both the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) tour and the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The Amundi Evian Championships took place at the renowned Evian Resort Golf Club in the picturesque town of Evian-les-Bains. Raducanu also had the privilege of presenting the winners trophy to Celine Boutier.

Boutier's win at the tournament made her the first Frenchwoman to win a major on home soil. With a score of 14-under 270, she secured the first major victory of her career. Over the course of four days, she steadily climbed the ranks to finish six shots ahead of the second-place finisher and 2022 winner Brooke Henderson.

With this win, Boutier joins Catherine Lacoste and Patricia Meunier-Lebouc as the third Frenchwoman to claim a major championship. While Lacoste won the US Women’s Open as an amateur in 1967, Meunier-Lebouc won the 2003 Chevron Championship.

Emma Raducanu took to social media to congratulate Celine Boutier on her well-deserved victory at the Amundi Evian Championships. She even shared a picture of herself presenting the trophy to Boutier.

"Congrats @celineboutier!" Raducanu captioned her Instagram story.

Raducanu's Instagram story

A fan page of the tennis star shared a couple of pictures from the trophy ceremony.

In the pictures, Emma Raducanu looked radiant in her ensemble and exuded elegance with her choice of a navy blue top and skirt, each in varying shades. She added a pair of black sunglasses and wore her hair down, adding a touch of effortless glamour to her overall appearance.

"She'll win more Grand Slams when it's all said and done" - Emma Raducanu's agent Max Eisenbud

Emma Raducanu with the 2021 US Open trophy

Emma Raducanu has faced significant backlash from tennis fans who argue that her numerous sponsorship agreements are impeding her capacity to concentrate on her career.

However, Raducanu's agent Max Eisenbud, who also serves as the Head of Clients at IMG tennis, strongly refuted the idea. He does not believe her extensive endorsement portfolio has had any negative impact on her performance following her remarkable title victory at the 2021 US Open.

"I don't think anything would've changed if we did zero deals, I really believe that. I think most people think that she's shooting all the time, but that's not the case," Eisenbud said on 'The Tennis Podcast.'

Eisenbud also expressed confidence in the ability of the Brit to secure another Grand Slam title. He emphasized that her victory at the US Open was not a mere stroke of luck, but rather a testament to her exceptional skills and potential as a player.

"She's young. You don't just accidentally win the US Open the way she did, you have to be great to do what she did, and I think she will settle, things will get more calm for her, and she will make more deep runs. I think she'll win more Grand Slams when it's all said and done," he said.