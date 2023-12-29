In pictures: Emma Raducanu turns heads in boss chic looks for new magazine photoshoot; suits up in black on the cover

As Emma Raducanu prepares for her highly anticipated comeback, the 2021 US Open champion took some time out to pose for a magazine cover. The Brit rising star looked stunning as she posed for the cover of the Hong Kong issue of the Tatler magazine.

In one of the looks, Raducanu can be seen wearing a black dress with a butterfly necklace. In another look, she wore a white dress with a black and white jacket. In yet another look she is dressed up in a black and white suit.

The cover is set to be released on January 24, 2024. Raducanu recently took to her Instagram to share details about the cover.

"During my Hong Kong visit, Jan 24 cover," wrote Raducanu.

Raducanu would be looking to make a comeback in 2024 and bury the ghosts of the injury-marred 2023 season. She has accepted a wildcard to feature in the 2024 Auckland Open. The Brit will also play the 2024 Australian Open qualifiers with a protected ranking of 103.

A look at Emma Raducanu's injury-marred 2023

Raducanu started the 2023 season as the World No. 78. She played at the Auckland Open, reaching the second round. The Brit was forced to retire due to an ankle injury. However, she recovered in time for the Australian Open where Raducanu reached the second round. She was defeated by Coco Gauff in a much-anticipated battle of the Next Gen.

The 2021 US Open champion was scheduled to play at the ATX Open thereafter, but withdrew due to tonsillitis. Raducanu showed a tough fight at Indian Wells, reaching the fourth round, defeating 20th seed Magda Linette and 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on the way.

Wrist injury continued to haunt the Brit at the Miami Open, where she was defeated by Bianca Andreescu in the first round. Raducanu then played at the Stuttgart Open but lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the first round. Her lingering wrist problems continued, forceing her to withdraw from the Madrid Open.

This saw her fall out of the top 100. She then underwent surgeries on her ankle and both wrists and had to skip the remainder of the season.

Raducanu continued her recovery away from the tour. The 2021 US Open champion saw her ranking fall to 289. She currently holds a protected ranking of 103.