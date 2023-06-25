In pictures: Eugenie Bouchard arrives in London ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Eugenie Bouchard recently touched down in London, ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

After missing Wimbledon for the past two years due to injury, Bouchard made her comeback in January of this year at the Auckland Open. The Canadian has only participated in eight tournaments this season.

After being eliminated in the qualifiers of the ASB Classic, the Australian Open, and the Italian Open, the 29-year-old managed to make it to the quarterfinals at the WTA 125 tournament in Florence but unfortunately had to retire against Sara Errani.

Eugenie Bouchard took to social media to share pictures of herself spending some quality time in the city before the commencement of the Grasscourt Major.

The Canadian shared a picture of herself seated inside one of London's iconic hackney carriages.

"Hi London!!!" Bouchard captioned her Instagram story.

Bouchard also shared a couple of pictures of the famous Wimbledon strawberries and cream. This delectable treat has been a staple at the Championships since its inception in 1877.

An astounding 10,000 liters of cream and 28,000 kgs of strawberries are consumed each year at the tournament. The official Wimbledon website reported that in 2019 alone, a staggering 191,930 portions of strawberries and cream were devoured during the tournament.

"All-white outfit looks so nice on grass" - Eugenie Bouchard

Eugenie Bouchard at the Wimbledon Championships

Eugenie Bouchard recently took to social media to share pictures of her all-white ensemble, which she donned at the bett1open tournament held in Berlin, Germany.

Bouchard explained that she opted for white attire owing to her fondness for how it complements the green grass. Additionally, she expressed her desire to sport the same attire at all her grass events, despite the fact that it is only mandatory at Wimbledon.

Bouchard posted the picture on her Instagram stories, with the caption:

“We only have to wear all white at Wimbledon, but I think all white looks so nice on the grass that I wanted to wear it at all my grass events.”

At Wimbledon in 2014, Eugenie Bouchard made history by becoming the first Canadian-born player to represent Canada in the singles final of a Grand Slam tournament. En route to the final, she defeated the likes of Alize Cornet, Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep before losing to Petra Kvitova.

