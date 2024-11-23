In Pictures: Eugenie Bouchard embraces glitter, friendship bracelets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Toronto, enjoys "best night" with sisters

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard gave fans a sneak peek into her dazzling night out as she joined thousands of Taylor Swift fans at the Eras Tour concert in Toronto, Canada. The former Wimbledon finalist, accompanied by a close-knit girl gang including her twin sister Beatrice, and cousin Celeste, attended the electrifying show at the Rogers Centre on November 22.
Bouchard shared her pre-concert preparations in a series of Instagram Stories. The Canadian kicked off the evening by making friendship bracelets, a popular fan ritual inspired by the lyrics of 'You’re On Your Own, Kid.'
"Eras tour prep," Bouchard wrote.
The 30-year-old then shared clips of herself applying shimmering glitter makeup to her face and shoulders, completing her look with a temporary tattoo of the number "13" on her right shoulder.
"Glitter," Bouchard wrote.
As the concert kicked off, Bouchard and her entourage, including her cousin Celeste and twin sister Beatrice, were seen reveling in the electric atmosphere. The group energetically sang along to Swift's hit song "You Belong with Me" from the album Fearless.
Checkout the picture here:
A standout moment of the evening came when her cousin Celeste, moved by Swift’s emotionally charged performance, decided to delete the celebrity dating app Raya from her phone mid-concert.
"@celeste.bouchard inspired by @taylorswift mid-concert," Bouchard wrote.
Bouchard rounded off the night by posting a group selfie with her girl gang, expressing her gratitude to Rogers Centre for what she described as the "best night" of their lives.
"thank you @rogers for the best night of our lives!!!" Bouchard wrote.
Eugenie Bouchard and ex-boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween
Eugenie Bouchard and her ex-boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook made a splash at Heidi Klum's 22nd Annual Halloween Party in New York City in October 2023, dressed as American pop star Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, footballer Travis Kelce.
The event marked their first public appearance after confirming their relationship a month earlier. Brinkley-Cook, a budding actor and model, is the son of supermodel Christie Brinkley.
Bouchard stunned in a fringed sequined mini dress with a lavender feather coat and shimmery silver boots, while Brinkley-Cook donned a red Kansas City Chiefs uniform.
Checkout the picture here:
According to TMZ Sports, Eugenie Bouchard and Jack Brinkley-Cook ended their two-year relationship in April 2024.