In pictures: Frances Tiafoe celebrates 26th birthday with his twin brother Franklin, American's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield helps with party decoration

Frances Tiafoe and his twin brother Franklin celebrated their 26th birthday on Saturday (January 20), with friends and loved ones. Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, was also present to help with the party decorations.

Frances Tiafoe kicked off his 2024 season by participating in the Australian Open. He secured a victory against Borna Coric in the first round but was eliminated in the second round by Tomas Machac.

On Saturday, a couple of pictures and videos were posted on Instagram highlighting the celebration of Frances Tiafoe and his twin brother Franklin's birthday.

The ATP star's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, posted a video on her Instagram story showing her blowing air into the balloons used for the party decoration. She also shared a picture of herself and Tiafoe on her Instagram story, wishing him a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday Pumpkin,” she captioned it.

The former World No. 10 shared more moments from the birthday party on his Instagram story, including an image of himself and his brother Franklin posing with the "HAPPY 26 BIRTHDAY" balloon that Broomfield pumped. In the caption, he expressed gratitude for another year of life spent with his brother, Franklin.

“Tiafoe Twins 26 on dem peoples....thankful for another year of life w u [email protected],” Francis Tiafoe wrote.

Tiafoe went on to share more pictures and videos from the birthday party, highlighting the food, moments with family, and friends enjoying jokes.

Frances Tiafoe's twin brother, Franklin, is also involved in tennis, albeit not on the ATP Tour. Franklin previously played at the college level and has participated in a couple of ITF tournaments.

Frances Tiafoe's 2024 season so far

Frances Tiafoe began his 2024 season at the Hong Kong Open. He secured a victory against Miomir Kecmanović 6-3, 7-6(4) in the Round of 16 but lost in the quarterfinal against Shang Juncheng 4-6, 4-6.

Following his exit from the Hong Kong Open, Tiafoe participated in the 9th Australian Open of his career. He started by defeating Croatia's Borna Coric in the first round 6-3, 7-6(7), 2-6, 6-3, setting up a second-round clash against Czech player Tomas Machac. Tiafoe was defeated by Machac 4-6, 4-6, 6-7(5).

Of the nine times the 26-year-old has participated in the Australian Open, he has been knocked out of the tournament in the second round four times: in 2017, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Frances Tiafoe's best performance at the Australian Open was in 2019 when he reached the quarterfinals. He secured victories against Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Kevin Anderson, Andreas Seppi and Grigor Dimitrov before being defeated by eventual finalist Rafael Nadal 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 in the quarterfinals.