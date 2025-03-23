Former US Open champion Gabiella Sabatini has shared images from a gala night at the Hall of Famer's Club in Miami. The Argentinian was on hand as the club celebrated its 2025 inductees, which include five-time Major winner Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers, who won 16 Major doubles titles between 2003 and 2014.

Sabatini first made news in Miami in 1983 when at age 13 she became the youngest ever winner of the Orange Bowl. At 15, she lost a French Open semifinal to Chris Evert but won her first ATP event later that same year. A year later, she reached a Wimbledon semifinal, losing to World No. 1 Martina Navratilova. In 1990, she beat Steffi Graf in the US Open final to win her only Major.

Sabatini holds the record for most wins over World No. 1 players and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2006. She shared an Instagram post of this week's Hall of Fame event, naming Martina Navratilova, the Bryan brothers and Chanda Rubin as fellow attendees:

"A very nice night at the Hall of Famer's Club in Miami, along with these legends."

Since retiring, Sabatini has launched a range of fragrances in partnership with German company Muelhens. The 54-year-old also has the distinction of being the first tennis player to have a rose named after her -- an orange-red bloom.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame will induct its new honorees on the eve of the US Open

The International Tennis Hall of Fame is located in Newport, Rhode Island. Players and other luminaries from the tennis world are celebrated at the complex, which includes a museum, 13 grass tennis courts, a theatre and a clay court.

Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers will be inducted this year on the eve of the US Open, August 21-23, 2005, in a break from tradition. Alongside the ceremony, there will be several events to entertain the fans: a Hall of Fame Celebrity Pro Classic, a Courting Fashion exhibit at Marble House and a live musical concert.

The Hall of Fame organizers posted their own Instagram message about the Hall of Famers' Club event in Miami:

"Last night was an unforgettable evening at the Hall of Famers' Club in Miami, where legends, friends, and dedicated supporters of the Hall of Fame gathered for a night of celebration and shared passion for the game."

Sabatini and Navratilova will likely be on hand at Newport in August to welcome Sharapova and the Bryan brothers to their prestigious club. Navratilova was inducted in 2000.

