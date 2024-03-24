In Pictures: Garbine Muguruza shares glimpses of her tennis practice session amidst year-long absence from WTA Tour

Garbine Muguruza recently stepped on a court with a racket in her hand after being missing in action for over a year.

Muguruza is a Spanish professional tennis player who has taken a break from tennis since January last year. She is a former World No. 1 with two Grand Slams and 10 WTA titles to her name.

Ending her 2022 season outside the top 50 for the first time since 2013, the Spaniard struggled during the 2023 season, competing in four tournaments and exiting all of them in the first round. After her loss to Linda Noskova in the first round of the 2023 Lyon Open, Muguruza announced that she would be taking a break from tennis.

In an interview with Women's Health published in October last year, the 30-year-old revealed that she had no intention of returning to the court any time soon and wanted to make up for lost time by spending it with her loved ones, sleep, and rest.

"As of today I have no intention. My plan right now is to sleep, rest, be with my loved ones, make up for lost time... I don't see beyond what I'm doing today, tomorrow and this week."

Recently, Garbine Muguruza took to Instagram to share glimpses of her time at the One&Only Le Saint Geran resort in Mauritius, where she was pictured on the tennis court.

"Sunset tennis in Mauritius 🇲🇺🏝️"

Muguruza's Instagram Stories

A look into Garbine Muguruza's title-winning run at the 2017 Wimbledon

Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Garbine Muguruza won her second Grand Slam title at the 2017 Wimbledon. The Spaniard entered the tournament as the 14th seed, dropping only one set en route to winning the title.

The 30-year-old kicked off her run with a comfortable straight-set win against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round and followed it up with wins over Yanina Wickmayer and Sorana Cirstea in the next two rounds respectively. The Spaniard then successfully came back from a set down to take out the top seed Angelique Kerber in the fourth round.

Muguruza then defeated the seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarterfinals and Magdalena Rybarikova in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams.

Garbine Muguruza defeated Williams in the finals 7-5, 6-0 to clinch the 2017 Wimbledon title.