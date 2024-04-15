In Pictures: Iga Swiatek meets "Sally," poses in Porsche classics as she takes time off to visit museum in Stuttgart amid busy schedule, title defense

Iga Swiatek took time off from her busy 2024 Stuttgart Open schedule to visit the Porsche museum.

The top seed and two-time defending champion has received a first-round bye at the tournament, set to get underway from April 15-21. She will clash with the winner between Elise Mertens and Tatjana Maria in the second round on Wednesday, April 17.

Swiatek and the WTA channel shared a few pictures and videos from the Pole's visit to the Porsche museum. In one of the pictures, Swiatek can be seen alongside the 2002 Porsche 996 Carrera made famous as Disney Pixar's animated character, Sally, in their Cars movie franchise.

"From the classics to Sally @iga.swiatek takes a stroll through time at the @porsche museum!" posted the WTA channel on Instagram.

Screengrab from Iga Swiatek's Instagram

The World No. 1 saw a curated selection of the brand's finest cars on display at their headquarters in Zuffenhausen borough of Stuttgart. She also sat in an iconic Porsche 911 model and showed off one of their multi-function steering wheels.

Screengrab from Swiatek's Instagram

The four-time Grand Slam champion also let out her playful side by posing for an optical illusion photo.

Screengrab from Swiatek's Instagram

The German car manufacturer has been a loyal sponsor of the Stuttgart Open, also known as the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The WTA 500 event has been held in Stuttgart’s Porsche Arena since 2006.

Porsche models won by Iga Swiatek at Stuttgart Open 2022 and 2023

Iga Swiatek with the winner's trophy at the 2022 Stuttgart Open

As two-time title winner of the Stuttgart Open, Iga Swiatek has received her fair share of Porsche cars that the brand traditionally awards the winner.

Swiatek bested Aryna Sabalenka in the final to lift the 2022 Stuttgart Open trophy. She dropped just one set against Liudmila Samsonova in the semifinals en route to the title. That year, the Pole received a metallic red Porsche Taycan GTS that she drove in the stadium prior to the trophy presentation.

Iga Swiatek with the winner's trophy at the 2023 Stuttgart Open

Swiatek clashed with Aryna Sabalenka again for the 2023 Stuttgart Open title. She defeated Sabalenka in straight sets and notched her 13th WTA title win. She repeated her previous year's celebration style by driving her newly won metallic blue Porsche Taycan Turbo S in the stadium.

Up for grabs at the 2024 Stuttgart Open is a Porsche Taycan 4S Sports Tourismo.

