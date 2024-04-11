In Pictures: Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys & other stars turn heads at Billie Jean King Cup team dinner

Top players like Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Jessica Pegula, among other big stars, recently turned up in formals for the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup team dinner.

The Billie Jean King Cup is the premier women's tennis team competition on the WTA Tour. The qualifying round of the event is set to kick off on Friday (April 11), with 16 teams vying for eight spots in the BJK Cup Finals — which will be held from November 12 to 17.

While several seeded teams like Australia, France and the USA come into the BJK Cup qualifiers with plausible chances of making it to the Finals, unseeded teams like Poland and Japan will also be dangerous. The latter two teams are spearheaded by Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka, both of whom have won four Major titles each.

The current and former World No. 1 joined their teammates ahead of the team dinner of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup and posed for photos. While Swiatek donned an elegant white pantsuit, Osaka paired a black blazer with a white t-shirt and black shorts.

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula and World No. 20 Madison Keys also turned up the style in their own way. Team USA members came up with a rather interesting outfit — they paired a white sleeveless top with white palazzo pants.

Iga Swiatek to take on Switzerland's Simona Waltert in her first singles fixture at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round

Iga Swiatek hits a backhand at Miami Open 2024

Iga Swiatek will be eager to guide Team Poland into this year's BJK Cup Finals. The 22-year-old will be joined by Magdalena Fręch, Maja Chwalińska and Katarzyna Kawa at the team event.

Poland will face Switzerland on the indoor hardcourts of the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel/Bienne on April 12-13. Swiatek is set to open the proceedings as she has been drawn to face World No. 158 Simona Waltert in her first singles match of the tie.

Iga Swiatek will then face World No. 148 Celine Naef in her second singles fixture. The Pole is a heavy favourite to win both matches in comfortable fashion, considering her recent form.

The World No. 1 has had a good 2024 season thus far, winning two WTA 1000 titles in Indian Wells and Doha. Moreover, she exited her last tournament in Miami relatively early, which means she is well rested for this week's BJK Cup qualifiers

