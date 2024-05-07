In Pictures: Iga Swiatek stuns in black and red as she graces the cover of Elle Poland magazine

Iga Swiatek was recently featured on the cover of Elle Poland magazine in their June issue, sporting black and red outfits.

Swiatek recently took to social media to reveal that she will be featured on the cover of the June issue of Elle Poland magazine, which is based on the theme "sports and chic" fashion. Elle Poland magazine released a sneak peek of the cover, featuring Iga Swiatek in two stunning looks.

In one photo, she is seen donning an elegant black dress paired with minimal gold jewelry and a sleek low-bun hairstyle. The second picture captures the Pole in a vibrant red dress, again accessorized with minimal jewelry and her hair styled in a side part.

For the cover, Iga Swiatek was styled by Karolina Limbach and photographed by Gosia Turczynnska. Her hairstylist was Wasyl Wasinski, and her makeup was done by Aga Wilk using products from Lancome, a brand for which Swiatek serves as an ambassador.

The 22-year-old took to social media to share Elle Poland magazine's post featuring her.

A fan of the Pole also shared small clippings from the cover shoot.

While speaking to Elle Poland magazine's editor-in-chief, Marta Tabis-Szymanek, Swiatek discussed her journey of becoming the World No.1.

Swiatek shared that a few years ago, she was determined to prove her capabilities and did not quite feel like a seasoned competitor. She revealed that she was not used to taking in the initial wave of success and the accompanying expectations she faced.

"Two years ago, I wanted to prove that I was in a good place, I didn't feel like a fully experienced competitor. I was learning to face the first wave of success and expectations associated with it. I'm no longer just a tennis player. My role is not as easy as I imagined, dreaming of a career as a 12-year-old," Swiatek said (translated from Polish).

Iga Swiatek had previously graced the cover of Elle Poland magazine

Iga Swiatek previously graced the cover of Elle Poland magazine for their January 2022 issue. Back then, she had taken to social media to share a series of pictures from her photoshoot.

On the cover, Swiatek was seen wearing a black top with puffed sleeves paired with a long black skirt with a slit down the middle. She completed the look with an off-white fedora cap and stylish orange slippers.

In another image, the World No. 1 is seated, donning a chic white ensemble with a black blazer adorned with glitter detailing, with her hair slicked back in a sophisticated manner.

The final picture featured Swiatek in a sleek black outfit paired with a black and white detailed blazer.

🌺 In a slightly different edition in @ellepolska during a short break from tennis," Swiatek captioned her Instagram post.