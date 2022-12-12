In pictures: Jack Sock warms his wife's heart with a surprise on their 2nd wedding anniversary

American tennis sensation Jack Sock recently organized a heartfelt surprise for his wife Laura Sock for their second wedding anniversary week.

Sock surprised his wife with a trip to Kiawah Island, South Carolina, the place where they tied the knot in December 2020. Laura shared pictures from the trip and gave fans a peek of their time together, which included eating exquisite chocolate-coated strawberries and playing scrabble.

"Then woke up to this surprise! It's officially anniversary week. Off to Kiawah we go," Laura Sock wrote.

Laura Sock's Instagram stories.

The two-time Olympic medalist also recently shared a special message on his wife's birthday in which he expressed his gratitude for having her in his life and his love for her.

"HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my person!!! I’m so thankful for you and life together! Thank you for being the most supportive, caring, kind hearted and loving wife in the world! Not to mention the greatest doodle mom of all time. I hope today is amazing for you and I love you so much," Sock wrote.

Jack Sock's most recent performance was in a doubles match at the 2022 Davis Cup, where he was paired with Tommy Paul. Team USA fell to Team Italy 2-1 in the quarterfinals after Socks and Paul were defeated by Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini in straight sets.

"I’m lucky enough to call you my best friend and soulmate" - Jack Sock on getting engaged to his wife

Jack Sock and his wife pictured on their wedding day.

Jack Sock proposed to Laura, who is a professional dancer and model, and the 2019 Miss North Carolina, in New York in 2019. The couple tied the knot a year later, on December 12, 2020, in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Sock shared a video of the proposal on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

"My person. My heartbeat. My everything. Now my fiance. You make me the happiest guy in the world and make me feel so loved every single day. Words truly can’t describe how I feel about you but when you know, you know. I will forever be thankful that you came into my life and that I’m lucky enough to call you my best friend and soulmate," he wrote.

"I couldn’t be more excited for the future together and to keep creating the best memories together! I love you with all of my heart Laura forever," he added.

