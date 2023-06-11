In pictures: Kylian Mbappe, Tom Brady and other celebrities in attendance during Novak Djokovic-Casper Ruud French Open final

Novak Djokovic and Casper Rudd's 2023 French Open title clash has seen celebrities from all walks of life come out in force to Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Djokovic and Rudd locked horns in the Roland Garros final on Sunday, June 11. The former is chasing his third title in Paris and a men's record 23rd Grand Slam and the latter is chasing his maiden career Major.

Djokovic clinched the Australian Open title earlier this year to go level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Majors. If he manages to defeat Ruud in the French capital, he will go past the Spaniard and equal Serena Williams' overall tally.

Among the celebrity attendees was American football quarterback Tom Brady, who was seen seated in Djokovic's player box as he cheered for the Serb.

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe and the recently retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic, two stars of the soccer world, were also in attendance.

"Greats know greats. Kylian Mbappe in the house at Roland Garros," a tweet read.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson was also spotted keenly observing the proceedings on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Andy Murray extends support to Novak Djokovic ahead of 2023 Roland Garros final

Andy Murray recently stated his unequivocal support for Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Roland Garros final.

Murray, who skipped this season's clay tournament to prepare ahead of the Wimbledon Championship, stated that he would like to see Djokovic clinch the Roland Garros title for his incredible efforts.

"It would be amazing to see him do it on Sunday, I will be supporting him, and I hope he can do it because it is incredible what he has done. I think that was Novak's 45th Grand Slam semi-final which is incredible numbers," he said.

