In Pictures: Leylah Fernandez walks the ramp for Canada; unveils sporty kit by Lululemon for country's Paris Olympics squad

Leylah Fernandez walked the ramp for Team Canada recently as they revealed their kits for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

Team Canada will be donning kits made by the famous Canadian multinational apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica. The company also dressed Team Canada for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The kits are dominated by the red color, which is also the Maple Leaf color in Canada's flag, and are made out of Jacquard fabric and have flora and fauna designs in them. They were made after consultations with 19 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Speaking on the occasion, Fernandez appreciated the fact that Lulumelon not only incorporated the Canadian colors but also took care of the athletes' comfort and brought a lifestyle twist to the kits. She was happy with the welcoming kits, which brought out Canada's style.

“Lululemon is doing a great job doing their research, implementing not only Canadian colors and making athletes feel comfortable, but bringing a nice little lifestyle twist to it,” Fernandez said in a coversation with Forbes. “It is a very nice kit that really welcomes everybody, and also speaks volumes about Canada.”

She also said that she would keep all the kits, including the ceremony outfit, with herself and that just wearing the opening ceremony jacket would fill her with pride.

“Everything from my match kit to the ceremony outfit I know I will keep,” she says. “Just wearing the [opening ceremony] jacket is going to give me pride.”

Leylah Fernandez, who signed with Lululemon in 2022, and other Team Canada stars dazzled as they walked down the ramp donning their opening and closing ceremony, podium, and media appearance kits for the summer event.

"Lulumelon is the one for me" - Leylah Fernandez on signing with the Canadian apparel brand

Leylah Fernandez

Leylah Fernandez rose to fame in 2021 when she made it to the final of the US Open that year following which the Canadian started looking for a sponsorship deal. This coincided with Lululemon's bid to sign a big name in tennis to launch their tennis-specific apparel.

The 21-year-old said that she has always wanted to be unique and different from other players and when she heard that Lulumelon wanted to get on the big stage in tennis, Fernandez knew that was going to be a great opportunity for her and immediately told her father and agents that she wanted to join hands with Lululemon.

"I have always wanted to be original, different from the tennis players and be my own unique person. When I heard Lululemon wanted to get on the big stage in tennis, that was a great opportunity for me. I told my dad and my agents, Lululemon is the one for me," Fernandez said.

