In pictures: Maria Sharapova dazzles in a brown checkered pantsuit as she attends sports business conference in Toronto

Maria Sharapova dazzled in a brown checkered pantsuit during her recent visit to Toronto, posting some photos of herself in the attire on social media later on Wednesday (August 16).

Sharapova, who retired in 2020 due to a chronic shoulder injury, has been leading a very busy life lately. The owner of the "Sugarpova" candy line is a full-time businesswoman nowadays and is always looking to inspire budding female entrepreneurs.

By virtue of her business acumen, the 5-time Major winner was invited to speak at the recent Unmatched Gender Equity in Sports Conference at Paramount EventSpace in Toronto on August 9.

"Toronto!! Excited to share that I will be a keynote speaker at the 2023 UNMATCHED Conference presented by Tennis Canada and National Bank on August 9. We'll be bridging the worlds of sport and business, while sharing stories of resilience, determination and meaningful action when it comes to gender equity in sport," Sharapova had posted on her X account last month.

Expand Tweet

Maria Sharapova poses with some of the female volunteers at the 2023 Canadian Open

The Russian also visited the Canadian Open during the week, where she ran into the men's World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz.

The 5-time Major winner poses with Carlos Alcaraz

Sharapova finally posted the photos from her Toronto outing on her social media handle, where she can be seen dazzling in a brown checkered pantsuit.

"Toronto for a hot minute," she wrote in the caption of the post.

The former World No. 1 also posed with a few young female volunteers at the 2023 Canadian Open.

She seemed elated with her brief visit to the tournament in Toronto, where she had contested the women's singles championship match in 2009 (losing to fellow Russian Elena Dementieva).

Below are some of the other pictures that Sharapova posted for her fans to see:

Maria Sharapova pictured at the Unmatched Gender Equity in Sports Conference

Maria Sharapova sports a gorgeous smile in Toronto

Maria Sharapova made a whopping $285 million during her playing career

Maria Sharapova poses with a top Porsche model

Sharapova's iconic persona over her entire career ensured that she was a bankable prospect for sponsors. Having turned pro in 2001, she earned somewhere around $39 million in prize money over the next 19 years, with only the Williams sisters earning more than her on the court.

Apart from her tennis winnings, Sharapova reportedly made about $246 million in brand endorsements, making her the wealthiest female tennis player ever after her rival Serena Williams.

The list of top companies that have worked with her includes Nike, PepsiCo, Porsche, Tag Heuer, Land Rover, Sony, Tiffany, and Evian, among others.

She also launched Sugarpova in 2013, which gave her enough credibility to appear on the famous American business reality show "Shark Tank" in 2020. All of these investments serve as evidence that the Russian's business acumen is indisputable.