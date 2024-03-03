In Pictures: Maria Sharapova dazzles in chic red and black ensemble as she attends Hermes' show at Paris Fashion Week

Maria Sharapova recently shared images of herself posing in a red and black ensemble before attending Hermes' show at the Paris Fashion Week.

The semi-annual Paris Fashion Week's Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 showroom session is currently underway. The event, which started on February 28 and will conclude on March 5, is being held at the Palais de Tokyo, a building dedicated to modern and contemporary art.

Sharapova recently attended fashion designer Victoria Beckham's show in Paris and appreciated the latter's dedication despite suffering a broken foot.

"Nothing stopping VB (Victoria Beckham), even a broken foot!! Excited to see your beautiful creations this evening," Sharapova wrote in an Instagram post.

She also posed in an all-denim look, which she shared via social media with the caption:

"Denim on denim, VB style."

Sharapova also attended the French luxury design house Hermes' show. This time, the five-time Grand Slam winner picked a chic red and black ensemble. She wore black pants and shoes and a sleeveless red top, which ran down to her knees.

Sharapova on Instagram

Sharapova on Instagram

Sharapova on Instagram

"The schedule and the system is still slightly broken" - Maria Sharapova on the current state of tennis

Maria Sharapova, Evian global ambassador, celebrates the Evian x Balmain pop-up hosted at the Rosewood Montecito

Maria Sharapova retired from tennis following her exit from the 2020 Australian Open in the first round. Since her retirement, she has continued to further her entrepreneurial ambitions and focus on her family. However, she also keeps herself updated regarding the ins and outs of the tennis world.

Sharapova recently appeared as a guest on an episode of The Deal with Alex Rodriguez & Jason Kelly, a Bloomberg Originals talk show. During the episode, the five-time Grand Slam winner listed some of the flaws of the current tennis schedule.

"The schedule and the system is still slightly broken. There's so much going on. The season is 10 months out of the year. There's several different federations involved; the Grand Slams that are not connected to the rest of the tour. There's inequality." Sharapova said (47:17).