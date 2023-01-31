In pictures: Maria Sharapova shares glimpses of her weekend in LA ft. peek at newborn son Theodore

Maria Sharapova posted a sneak peek of her relaxing weekend at her seafront home in Los Angeles, California.

Two of the former World No. 1's properties have been featured in Architectiral Digest - A Balinese-style ranch in Santa Barbara and an elegant three-story house in Los Angeles with a view of the Pacific Ocean.

Sharapova, who bid adieu to fans as she closed her professional tennis career in 2020, revealed in the magazine's interview that she was personally involved in the design of her home. She added that the house took three years in the making, in the midst of her tennis career.

“I was obsessed with the process of making this home. I’d jump off a plane from a tournament and go straight to the work site or to the architect’s office or to a kitchen manufacturer. This was my project, and I wasn’t going to delegate any part of it,” she said.

The 5-time Grand Slam winner took to social media to share glimpses of the Japanese-inspired, minimal interiors of the house that included an art piece, an Ikebana-style flower arrangement, and a wall sconce. The Russian, who became a mother last year, also shared an adorable picture of her son Theodore's feet in a onesie.

"The weekend," she captioned the post followed by heart emojis.

Here are some screengrabs from the post:

Screengrab from Maria Sharapova's post

Screengrab from Maria Sharapova's post

Screengrab from Maria Sharapova's post

Maria Sharapova's 5 Grand Slam titles journey

Maria Sharapova posing with her 2014 French Open trophy

Maria Sharapova shot to fame in 2004, when she overcame the then top-seed and defending champion Serena Williams to clinch her first grand Slam title at Wimbledon at the age of 17.

She claimed her second Grand Slam at the US Open in 2006, defeating the then second-seeded Justine Henin. Despite suffering a shoulder injury that kept her from playing most of the 2007 season, she returned to win the 2008 Australian Open, her third major title, against Ana Ivanovic without dropping a single set during the tournament.

However, she was unable to keep her shoulder troubles at bay and underwent surgery, losing her form on the way to recovery. She fell out of the top 10, making early exits at tournaments for most of 2009 and 2010.

She made a comeback in 2012 in one of her finest forms, winning her first French Open trophy. That same year, she won silver at the London Olympics, making her one of ten women in the Open Era to achieve a career Slam and an Olympic medal. In an epic three-hour battle against Simona Halep, Sharapova won her second French Open title in 2014, her fifth and last Grand Slam title.

