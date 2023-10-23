In pictures: Matteo Berrettini spends day out in Monte-Carlo with his girlfriend Melissa Satta and her son Maddox

Matteo Berrettini was recently seen enjoying himself in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, in the company of his girlfriend Melissa Satta and her son Maddox.

Berrettini, who has been on the sidelines since the 2023 US Open, is utilizing his leisure time by letting his hair down. The Italian seemingly hit the court with Satta for a tennis session before they set out for brunch with Maddox.

Satta took to social media on Sunday, October 22, to share a few snaps of their day out. The television presenter posted a picture of two rackes as well as a couple of portraits of Berrettini and Maddox in their casual outfits.

Melissa Satta's Instagram stories on Sunday

A few weeks back, Berrettini and Satta were present at the glamorous Ryder Cup gala night in Rome. The couple grabbed the spotlight as they donned matching suits. Satta also presented the coverage of the tournament's opening ceremony earlier in the day.

Via Satta's Instagram stories

Berrettini and Satta were first spotted together in January 2023. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Satta revealed that she met the former World No. 6 at a mutual friend's dinner party. The duo has since gone public about their relationship, often posting special moments together on social media.

On the tennis front, Matteo Berrettini was last seen in action at the US Open, where he was forced to retire in the second round after picking up an ankle injury. He also suffered abdominal pain at the Monte Carlo Masters earlier this year, which forced him to the sidelines for two months.

Matteo Berrettini delighted with his progress in recovery from latest injury

Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Matteo Berrettini is delighted with the progress he is making in recovery from his latest injury. Speaking to Sky Sports recently, the Italian stated that the ankle injury was less serious than expected and that the recovery period has helped him regain his mental fitness as well.

"I'm recovering well, the injury was less serious than expected. I'm better, after what happened this year I felt more injured inside than outside. These days have helped me find the right energy again," Berrettini said.

The 27-year-old remained optimistic and grasped nothing but positives from his recent setbacks.

"There were bad moments, which I did not like. But they were fundamental to make me rediscover the reasons for the joy of doing what I started as a child and that has occupied my whole life," he added.

Matteo Berrettini dropped out of the top 50 of the ATP rankings after the US Open second-round exit. He failed to defend the 360 points he earned after a quarter-final finish last year and finds himself currently ranked No. 90.