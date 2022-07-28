In pictures: Naomi Osaka delights fans with images from her Japanese sojourn

Naomi Osaka's fans were in for a treat when the Japanese star posted photographs of herself on social media while holidaying in Japan.

Osaka recently shared an image of herself wearing a cap on Instagram, looking happy and blissful in front of a Buddha statue in what appeared to be a tourist spot.

The 24-year-old also posted a heartwarming caption that complemented the uplifting image:

"If you’re happy you’re wealthy," she wrote. "If rich humans could buy happiness they would. Cherish that feeling, anyways this is a random Japan photo dump lol."

Fans were quick to express their delight and appreciation, with one individual stating that she shared the Japanese player's happiness.

"If you’re reading this Naomi, just know you’re loved by so many and seeing you be happy makes us happy too," commented a fan in response to the photograph.

Osaka had earlier posted a photograph of herself strolling the streets of Tokyo on Instagram a week earlier, with one fan identifying the location as Shibuya Crossing.

Naomi Osaka to play tune-up tournaments in search of her third US Open title

Osaka in action at the 2022 French Open

Naomi Osaka has had a relatively unsuccessful season thus far but has been active off the court.

The four-time Grand Slam champion launched her own sports agency called Evolve, which was created in association with her longtime agent, Stuart Duguid.

The Japanese youngster will be seen in action at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic that begins in San Jose on August 1. Osaka made her WTA debut in the same tournament in 2014 which was then called the Bank of the West Classic.

She was last seen in action at Roland Garros where she suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Amanda Anisimova.

Naomi Osaka is also set to play at the National Bank Open in Toronto before taking part in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati ahead of the US Open.

Vansh @vanshv2k Naomi Osaka slated to play San Jose, Toronto, Cincinnati, and US Open is fantastic news for tennis! This proper buildup of matches, and the fact that she’s won 1 Hard Court Major every year since 2018, makes her a genuine contender to go all the way in New York. Naomi Osaka slated to play San Jose, Toronto, Cincinnati, and US Open is fantastic news for tennis! This proper buildup of matches, and the fact that she’s won 1 Hard Court Major every year since 2018, makes her a genuine contender to go all the way in New York.

Until 2021, the two-time US Open champion has won a hard-court Grand Slam every year since defeating Serena Williams in an unforgettable final in New York back in 2018.

Victory over Petra Kvitova in the title round in Melbourne the following year gave Naomi Osaka a second successive Grand Slam title and her first at the Australian Open.

A triumph over Victoria Azarenka in the final of the 2020 US Open was followed by a straight-sets win over Jennifer Brady in the final of the Australian Open last year.

The former World No. 1 is yet to win a Grand Slam title this season.

