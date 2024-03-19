In Pictures: Naomi Osaka receives custom Jeff Hamilton jacket from F1 Miami ahead of Miami Open return

Naomi Osaka has been gifted a custom Jeff Hamilton-designed jacket by F1 Miami ahead of her return to the Miami Open.

Osaka's last appearance at the Miami Open came in 2022. where she had reached the final after beating Astra Sharma, Angelique Kerber, Karolina Muchova, Alison Riske-Amritraj, Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic.

However, Osaka suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Iga Swiatek in the final. The Pole dismantled the Japanese in just 52 minutes as Osaka lost the match 4-6, 0-6.

Ahead of her eagerly-awaited Miami Open return, Osaka received a gift from F1 Miami; a custom 1 of 1 Jeff Hamilton jacket. F1 Miami gifted the jacket to Osaka in honor of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, which will start on 6 May.

The black leather jacket features Osaka's first name on its right sleeve, the Miami Grand Prix logo right in the center of its front side, and the Miami International Autodrome and Jeff Hamilton logos on its left sleeve. The jacket's rear features a white silhouette of a bear holding a flower.

Osaka was all smiles while receiving the jacket from members of the F1 Miami team. The former World No. 1 sported a curly-haired look for the photoshoot. She paired the jacket with a colorful shirt, a short flowy black skirt, and a pair of black Nike shoes.

Osaka shared pictures from the photoshoot on social media as well as the 26-year-old's post also captioned it:

"Ahead of @f1mia had the pleasure of receiving a custom jacket from @jeffhamilton", Osaka wrote in an Instagram post.

Naomi Osaka set to begin Miami Open campaign against Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Naomi Osaka at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Naomi Osaka's 2024 Miami Open campaign begins against Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the Round of 128. The Japanese has never faced the 23-year-old Italian on the WTA Tour.

Former World No. 1 Osaka's comeback for the 2024 season after becoming a mother has not been smooth sailing at all. While the Japanese has produced occasional flashes of her highly effective aggressive playing style, her results have mostly been underwhelming.

However, there have been some promising signs for Osaka since her humiliating first-round exit from the Abu Dhabi Open. At the Qatar Open, the four-time Grand Slam winner reached the quarterfinals before losing to Karolina Pliskova.

At the recently concluded BNP Paribas Open, Osaka produced dominant wins over Sara Errani and Liudmila Samsonova before falling to Elise Mertens in the Round of 32.

