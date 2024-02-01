In Pictures: Naomi Osaka shows off airport outfit as she lands in UAE for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open 2024

Naomi Osaka recently flew to the UAE for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, which will kick off from next week. The four-time Major winner let tennis fans in on her outfit as she touched down in the Gulf.

Osaka hasn't had an ideal start to her 2024 WTA tour season. The 26-year-old has lost two of her three matches thus far, including a first-round exit at last week's Australian Open. Since the Japanese star is ranked at a lowly 759 in the world, she has received a wildcard to play at the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi.

Naomi Osaka was in good spirits after arriving in the city on Wednesday (January 31), putting up her airport look on her Instagram stories.

The former World No. 1 wore a graphic black crop top with a cartoon cat embroidered on its chest. She paired it with brown sweatpants, writing in her caption:

"Airport fit but make it full NO x Nike"

She served another picture of her attire in her next story, writing:

"It's giving NOC spring/summer '24 tease"

Osaka also posted a photo of the main court at the Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre, where the WTA 500 event in Abu Dhabi is being held.

Naomi Osaka's Instagram stories

Naomi Osaka has won four Major titles in her career

Naomi Osaka at the 2018 US Open

Since turning pro in 2013, Naomi Osaka has made quite a name for herself. The Japanese has won four Major titles thus far, winning two each at the Australian Open and the US Open.

Osaka first announced herself at the head of the table at the 2018 US Open, springing up an upset over 23-time Major winner Serena Williams in the championship match. She followed it up with a hard-fought campaign at her very next Grand Slam tournament appearance, picking up the 2019 Australian Open title after beating Petra Kvitova in three sets.

Thanks to her Melbourne triumph, she rose to the World No. 1 position. After spending 25 weeks as the top-ranked player on the WTA tour, she struggled with winning matches for most of the 2019 season.

Not to be deterred, Naomi Osaka played with renewed vigor the following year, taking the US Open title in thrilling fashion. She overcame a set deficit to beat two-time Major winner Victoria Azarenka in the final. The-then 23-year-old backed up her Flushing Meadows triumph with her second Australian Open title in 2021.

Osaka soon endured mental health issues in the latter part of the year, leading to a fall-off in the WTA rankings. The Japanese was then getting back to her best in 2022, before calling time on her season in September as she was expecting a child with her boyfriend Cordae.

Naomi Osaka subsequently spent more than a year on the sidelines. She was, however, quick to announce her return to professional tennis after giving birth to her daughter Shai last July, much to the delight of her fans.

