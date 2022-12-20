In pictures: Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu meet with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu were spotted at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar as they posed for a picture alongside French football club Paris Saint-Germain's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi. The two tennis players were in attendance for the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France on Sunday.

Despite their home nations making early exits from the tournament, both players did not shy away from attending the ultimate spectacle. While Djokovic's Serbia were knocked out after the group stage, Raducanu's England found their time at the World Cup coming to an end after their quarter-final loss against France.

La Source Parisienne took to Twitter on Monday to share a picture of the two besides Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"President Nasser Al-Khelaifi alongside famous tennis player Novak Djokovic and tenniswoman Emma Raducanu," they wrote in the tweet.

The 2022 ATP Finals champion has been an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and it was evident that the Serb was rooting for the South American nation in the final. Meanwhile, Raducanu was seen clicking pictures with footballing legend and compatriot David Beckham during the match. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a Qatari national, watched alongside various high-profile celebrities as his Paris Saint-Germain star created history at the World Cup.

The spectators at the Lusail Stadium witnessed a fiercely fought encounter on Sunday as Messi's side edged out France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup title.

"One of the best football matches I have ever witnessed"- Novak Djokovic on the 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Novak Djokovic was delighted upon witnessing a thrilling final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Serb was intrigued by the intense actions that unfolded on Sunday as he termed the final "one of the best football matches" he has ever witnessed.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion took to Instagram after the match to express his happiness at having been present in the final game. He shared a few pictures of himself alongside famous footballers Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Achraf Hakimi.

"Congratulations to Qatar for organizing very successful FIFA World Cup. It was an honor and privilege to be present at the Final game which was one of the best football matches I have ever witnessed. Thank you for this spectacular experience! Felicidades Argentina," he wrote on Instagram.

The final match had its fair share of thrills and spills. While it looked like an easy win for Argentina, having had a 2-0 lead until the 80th minute, a relentless French side led by Kylian Mbappe fought hard to push the match into the penalty shootout. The Argentines did not fail this time around, with each of their penalty takers scoring, while the former champions missed two of their four attempts to hand Argentina the win.

