In pictures: Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena attend book fair in Belgrade, interact with kindergarten kids during workshop

Novak Djokovic was the center of attention at the Belgrade Book Fair on Tuesday as he and his wife Jelena appeared at an event in his Serbian hometown. The Serbian tennis great is currently enjoying some time off from the tour ahead of next week's Paris Masters.

Djokovic was seen surrounded by fans, who turned up in huge numbers at the book fair, and the Serbian superstar even signed some books.

Jelena and Novak Djokovic also made their presence felt at a workshop as part of an initiative by their foundation. The couple was seen spending quality time with school children at the event and even interacted with Serbian minister Branko Ruzic.

"Stand #MPNTR within #SajamObrazovanja2022 exuded a special atmosphere today, which was completed by the members @novakfoundation. Our guests @DjokerNole and @jelenadjokovic together with the minister @brankoruzicsps participated in workshops with preschool children," read a tweet from Serbia's education ministry.

The 35-year-old last competed on tour a couple of weeks ago, winning back-to-back titles at the Tel Aviv Open and Astana Open, his 89th and 90th career titles respectively. The Tel Aviv Open was his first ATP points tournament this season since the French Open, where he lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. The Serb won Wimbledon, but the tournament did not carry points.

However, the fact that he won Wimbledon did help him seal his spot in the ATP Finals after the Astana Open, despite being outside the eight qualification spots.

"I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks" - Novak Djokovic on his Australian Open participation

Novak Djokovic remains hopeful of getting a positive answer regarding his participation in the 2023 Australian Open. As things stand, the 9-time Australian Open champion cannot enter Australia until January 2025, owing to a three-year ban after being deported from the country.

However, he recently revealed that his lawyers in Australia are in constant contact with the Australian authorities and are trying to find a way for him to have his visa ban overturned ahead of the Australian Open in January 2023.

The Serb also said that there are "positive signs" regarding his participation in the Melbourne Major.

“When it comes to Australia, there are some positive signs, but it's all unofficial,” he said in an interview with Sportal. “We are communicating through my lawyers in Australia. They are communicating with the authorities in charge of my case. I hope to have an answer in the next few weeks, whatever it may be."

"Of course, I am hoping for a positive one so that I have enough time to prepare for the start of the season, if that start is going to happen in Australia," he added.

He further stated that he is highly motivated to play in the Australian Open, his most successful Grand Slam ever and that he is "over what happened this year."

