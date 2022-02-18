In Pictures: Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena attend Expo 2020 in Dubai 

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic paid a visit to the Expo 2020 in Dubai on Thursday along with his wife Jelena. The Serb also posed for selfies with a large number of fans who had gathered there to give him a grand welcome.
Djokovic will kickstart his 2022 season at next week's Dubai Tennis Championships after being deported from Australia due to his visa fiasco. The ATP 500 tournament, which will kick off on February 21, has the Serb as the top-seeded player.
Before the event, Djokovic was spotted at the Expo 2020 world fair. The Expo has been running in Dubai since October 2021, with the theme being "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future."
The Serb first walked straight to Serbia's national pavilion, which was hosting an event for his foundation. When Jelena, who is the global CEO of the foundation, finished her presentation, the fans started chanting "Nole, Nole".
Here are some of the photos from the Serb's visit to the fair:
Italy's cabinet undersecretary for sports confirms that Novak Djokovic can play at the Italian Open despite being unvaccinated
Djokovic recently got the green light to play at the Italian Open in May, despite not taking the vaccine against COVID-19.
In an interview with Libero, Italy's cabinet undersecretary for sports, Valentina Vezzali, highlighted that since tennis is an "outdoor sport," one can play it without securing a "tighter green pass."
However, Vezzali also warned that he might not be able to visit any "hotels and restaurants" due to his vaccination status.
"It is an outdoor sport and the tighter green pass is not required," said Vezzali. "So if Djokovic wants to come to Italy to play, he will be able to do so. Maybe without visiting hotels and restaurants."
Novak Djokovic finished as the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open last year. However, he is still the second most successful player in the history of the Masters tournament, having won a total of five titles in Rome.