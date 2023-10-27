In Pictures: Ons Jabeur enjoys night out in Mexican-themed park, tries her hand at dancing ahead of WTA Finals

Prior to commencing her campaign at the 2023 WTA Finals, Ons Jabeur indulged in a delightful evening at a vibrant Mexican-themed park, where she tried her hand at dancing.

The highly anticipated 2023 WTA Finals will take place in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. This prestigious year-end tournament will feature the top eight players competing in both singles and doubles matches.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova and Maria Sakkari have all successfully qualified for the Finals.

Jabeur has secured her spot in the WTA Finals for the second consecutive year. Last season, she made her debut at the WTA Finals as the second seed. However, she had a disappointing tournament, winning only one out of three round-robin matches and finishing in second place, ultimately leading to her elimination.

Before commencing her campaign at this year's event, the Tunisian visited a Mexican-themed park. She indulged in various delectable foods alongside her husband, Karim Kamoun, and even tried her hand at dancing.

The official pages of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) shared a series of images capturing Ons Jabeur's visit to the park.

"Dancing the night away 💃🎉 @onsjabeur took an evening stroll through Xochimilco, a Mexican-themed park! #WTAFinals," WTA captioned their Instagram post.

Ons Jabeur's stance on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

Earlier this month, the world witnessed a distressing escalation of violence between Hamas, a Palestinian militant organization, and Israel. The impact of these brutal attacks has been nothing short of devastating, leaving a trail of destruction and despair in their wake.

This tragic event stands as the deadliest assault Israel has faced in several decades. In response, Israel has launched retaliatory strikes, resulting in the loss of hundreds of civilian lives in the Gaza Strip.

Ons Jabeur expressed her opinion on the matter. She took to her Instagram story to express her belief that violence can never pave the way for peace. Jabeur emphasized the crucial need for a peaceful resolution in Palestine, one that is free from any form of hostility.

"What Palestinians have been going through during the last 75 years is indescribable," Jabeur wrote. "What innocent civilians are going through is indescribable; no matter what their religion is, or what their origin is. Violence will never bring peace; I cannot stand with violence but I also cannot stand with people having their lands taken."

The Tunisian also emphasized the significance of acknowledging the historical context of Palestine while discussing recent incidents

"So understanding context is important, looking at what's happening today and deciding to ignore recent history is irresponsible and won't bring peace. And peace is all we care about. Peace is what everyone needs and deserves. Stop the violence and #FreePalestine," she added.

Ons Jabeur's post incurred the ire of the Israel Tennis Association, who have since then lodged a formal complaint with the WTA.