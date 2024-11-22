In Pictures: Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas go on a "crazy" romantic Icelandic getaway ft. making snow angels and battling -12° C weather

Tennis stars Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas enjoyed a snowy romantic getaway in the stunning landscapes of Iceland. The couple gave their fans a glimpse of their enchanting adventure amid the -12° C winter wonderland.

Badosa and Tsitsipas wrapped up their 2024 seasons under different circumstances. Tsitsipas ended his season with a quarterfinal exit at the Paris Masters, while Badosa, dealing with health issues, concluded her year early after withdrawing from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

Seizing the offseason as a chance to unwind, the duo first visited Aston Martin's facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire, before jetting off to the serene and snowy haven of Iceland.

Trending

Their chosen destination, the Eleven Deplar Farm in Fljot Valley, Olafsfjordur, is renowned for its breathtaking beauty and luxury. The farm has earned a spot on Conde Nast Traveler’s 2023 Gold List of the Best Hotels in the World.

Despite the bone-chilling temperatures, Badosa and Tsitsipas embraced the adventure, with the Spaniard sharing a heartwarming moment of her enjoying a hot beverage against the snowy backdrop via Instagram on Thursday, November 21.

In another post, she shared a selfie with Tsitsipas, both beaming with happiness. The couple also took to the slopes, sharing images of their skiing.

Checkout the pictures here:

Paula Badosa's Instagram stories/@paulabadosa

Badosa also posted a video highlighting the extreme cold, with Tsitsipas humorously acknowledging their choice of such a frigid location over a warmer, beachy alternative.

"Morning, here we are, -12° C, a very cold place. Ready to start the day," Badosa said.

"Yeah, we're crazy, we're in the cold when we should be warm. Place is now having maybe more chilled by the beach time, but we choose the hard route," Tsitsipas added.

Paula Badosa's Instagram stories/@paulabadosa

In another clip shared by Tsitsipas, Badosa could be seen joyfully making a snow angel.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Stefanos Tsitsipas sends a heartfelt birthday wish to girlfriend Paula Badosa as she turns 27

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Image source: Getty)

On November 15, Paula Badosa was showered with love on her 27th birthday, as her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, sent her a heartfelt wish.

Tsitsipas shared a lighthearted video on his Instagram stories, capturing Badosa striking a pose for what she thought was a photo, only to burst into laughter upon realizing he was filming her instead.

"Good morning, good luck, and happy birthday to my little girl," Tsitsipas captioned the clip.

Badosa also reposted Tsitsipas's story on her Instagram stories, replying with:

"Love you."

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa's Instagram stories/@stefanostsitsipas98; @paulabadosa

Apart from the heartfelt wish, Stefanos Tsitsipas also sent four colorful bouquets to his girlfriend Paula Badosa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback