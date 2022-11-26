In Pictures : Rafael Nadal visits fashion museum in Chile during Latin America exhibition tour

Rafael Nadal stopped by a fashion museum in Santiago, Chile during his ongoing South American exhibition tour.

The Spaniard is currently on a Latin America exhibition tour, where he plays in six different countries across South America along with Casper Ruud and more.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion paid a visit to the Museo de la Moda Museum, which was founded by Jorge Yarur in Santiago, Chile during his time in the country. He shared photos of his visit on Instagram and captioned the post:

“Hello everyone from Santiago, Chile, Awesome Jorge Yarur Museum of Fashion!!!!”

The 36-year-old began his Latin American exhibition tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 23 where he defeated World No. 3 Casper Ruud 7-6(8), 6-2. He also teamed up with former US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini to play a doubles set against 2011 Australian Open women's doubles winner Gisela Dulko and Ruud. The 14-time Grand Slam champion and Sabatini prevailed 6-4.

Then, on November 25, the Spaniard played World No. 86 Alejandro Tabilo in Santiago, where he won 7-6, 6-3. He will continue his exhibition tour on November 26 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and in Quito, Ecuador on November 27.

On November 29, Nadal will land in Bogota, Colombia to wrap up his tour.

Rafael Nadal postpones retirement talks, claims foot treatment 'radically changed' perspective

Rafael Nadal in action at the 2022 Nitto ATP Finals

Rafael Nadal has disclosed that he may have found a solution to his chronic foot injury, which has changed his view of continuity at the highest levels.

"The season has had several very different phases and was totally marked by my physical problems. Everything changed when we found an effective treatment for the foot, which has helped me a lot. That radically changed the perspective of my continuity in high-level tennis," Nadal said in a recent interview with Puntobreak.

Addressing his 2023 Australian Open participation, he said that he plans to give it his all and that he is feeling competitive again.

"I am going to travel there in three weeks with all the illusion of the world and desire to work to do my best and feel competitive," he continued.

The veteran also spoke about Spain’s Davis Cup loss to Croatia. Although it was unfortunate for Spain to lose both of their games against Croatia, he said that defeats are also part of the sport.

"It was a pity. They were two games that could be won, but they ended up losing. That's the sport. Some win and others lose, you go from euphoria to sadness in a very short time. It's disappointing to be eliminated from a competition like this, but we will carry on," he expressed.

