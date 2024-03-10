In Pictures: Roger Federer makes surprise appearance at Stanford University, enjoys night out with their men's tennis team

Roger Federer recently made a surprise visit to the Stanford men's tennis team during his visit to California for the 2025 Laver Cup launch.

The Laver Cup has announced its location for 2025 to be the Chase Center, San Francisco, which is the home of the NBA team Golden State Warriors. The event will be held from September 19-21.

Speaking on the occasion, Federer shared his excitement about having the Laver Cup held in the Bay Area. He also said how fans will get to put their rivalries aside, possibly alluding to the Bay Area NBA rivalry between the Golden State Warriors and Oakland Athletics, and come together to cheer for their team.

“Bay Area fans will love the way the Laver Cup brings together the world’s top players as teammates. They will get to see them putting aside their rivalries and sitting courtside together cheering each other on. This doesn’t exist anywhere else,” the Swiss said. (via Laver Cup)

“Many tennis players are NBA fans themselves. They will be excited to perform for the first time in one the world’s most spectacular arenas, and home to the Warriors.”

During his trip to San Francisco, the 20-time Grand Slam champion also made a surprise visit to the Stanford men's tennis team and spent a night out with the players.

The Stanford Men's Tennis team took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the former World No. 1 for visiting their team.

"A night our guys won’t soon forget. Thank you @rogerfederer🌲."

Expand Tweet

It is interesting to note that Nicholas Godsick, the son of former tennis player Mary Joe Fernandez and sports agent and chairman of the Laver Cup Tony Godsick also plays tennis for the Stanford team. Nicholas Godsick is the person to the immediate left of the 42-year-old in both photos.

Roger Federer's visits the Golden State Warriors

Roger Federer shooting hoops at GSW's practice facility

Roger Federer was recently seen enjoying a match at the Chase Center between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs came out on top 126-113.

The Swiss who was present at the venue for the 2025 Laver Cup Launch met up with the players of the Golden State Warriors such as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, clicked some images, had a chat with them, participated in their team huddle, and also tried his hand at basketball. The former World No. 1 aced at basketball scoring baskets on all his shots.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins