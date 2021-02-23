In pictures: Roger Federer's beautiful house in Switzerland

British tabloid 'The Sun' recently revealed images of Roger Federer’s luxurious holiday apartment in Dubai, much to the delight of his fans. They have now also released images of the Swiss legend’s beautiful residence in Switzerland.

Roger Federer's home is located in the Swiss municipality of Wollerau, overlooking Lake Zurich. The 39-year-old moved there in 2014, and shares it with his wife, parents and four kids.

The residence was built from scratch over a 1.5-acre plot of land. Some might even call it a 'glass house', as it has several floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Roger Federer commissioned this architectural marvel almost a decade ago, spending £6.5 million in the process.

The Federer family home is built over three floors. It is divided into two separate apartments - one for Federer, his wife and kids, and another for Federer's parents - Robert and Lynette.

The picture below is the view from one of the balconies in the house, overlooking the serene Lake Zurich.

Roger Federer's three-storey residence boasts several lavish amenities that a person of his stature would be expected to have. Those include multiple swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, a spa and an underground car-park.

From the pictures below, you can get a glimpse of the interiors of Roger Federer's home.

The municipality of Wollerau is very attractive as a home-location for wealthy individuals, given its low income-tax rates. Some of Federer's neighbors include Formula 1 stars Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen.

The residents of the region - including Roger Federer - pay around 10-12% of their income in taxes, which is less than half the rate in cities like Zurich, Basel and Geneva.

Roger Federer's long-awaited comeback is about to come to pass

Roger Federer after losing to Novak Djokovic at the 2020 Australian Open

Roger Federer will make his comeback to the tour at next month's Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.

The ATP 250 event is scheduled to begin on 8 March 2021, and given that the tournament will be wrapped up in a week, Federer is likely to take the court on the opening day itself.

There are about 12 days left (as of 23 February 2021) for Federer's comeback to finally become a reality. The 39-year-old will be making a return to tennis after more than a year, having last played competitively at the 2020 Australian Open (where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semis).