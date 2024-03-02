In Pictures: Roger Federer shares highlights from family trip to Thailand, poses with wife Mirka, bonds with elephant and more

Roger Federer recently wrapped up his trip to Thailand with his family and parents. Federer shared glimpses of his Thai getaway, where he could be seen experiencing the local culture, cuisine, and attractions of the Southeast Asian country, which included riding a tuk-tuk and visiting temples and zoos.

Federer, who retired from the sport in 2022, has visited Thailand several times before. The Swiss won the Thailand Open twice (2004 and 2005), beating Andy Roddick and Andy Murray in the final, respectively.

However, this time, the former World No. 1 was accompanied by his wife Mirka, his four children, and his parents Robert and Lynette. The Swiss shared a few pictures on his Instagram account on Friday, March 1, in which he recapped the experience of his Thailand trip with his family and parents.

In the pictures, the 20-time Grand Slam champion can be seen posing with his wife Mirka on the beach, enjoying a tuk-tuk ride with his kids, exploring a zoo, and visiting the temple of the Emerald Buddha and Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen Temple.

"And that’s a wrap," the Swiss wrote.

The 42-year-old previously shared highlights of his Thai adventures that showed him donning a traditional bamboo hat and enjoying a boat ride, sampling the local cuisine, and traveling in a tuk-tuk.

Roger Federer's insights on life after retirement from tennis

The Swiss at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters

Roger Federer, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, shared how he is living his post-retirement life, with the focus being on wellness and family.

Federer was interviewed on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast, aired in October 2023, where the Swiss revealed that he had to adjust to the new reality of being retired.

"That's a good question, I am not sure what I thought it was going to be. I just, I think I was open to the idea to see, let's find out. I did not have any plans per se because you know I was trying to always come back and all of a sudden, I realised, 'That's it'," the Swiss said.

"And then I am like, 'Okay, well it's over and what now?' And so I think now, since six months, I feel like I am more in charge of my schedule. Whereas before, I was still just, how do you say, it was more the afterburn of having just retired," he added.

The 42-year-old added that he has to be careful not to do too many things but he enjoys exploring the world and being with his family.

"So it's been good honestly, I have to be careful I don't do too many things, you know? But at the same time, I am really happy to be busy and I like being with other people, love being with my family, and I love to travel. But I guess sometimes, I try to make sure I get the right balance and I feel like I have that, so, things are great," Federer said.

