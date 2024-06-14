In Pictures: Roger Federer shines in elegant grey suit as he graces the London screening of his upcoming documentary “Federer: Twelve Final Days”

Roger Federer made a stunning appearance at the London screening of his upcoming documentary 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday, June 13. The documentary, which was originally intended for his personal archive, gives unprecedented access to the 12 final days of the Swiss’ glorious career and will be released on Amazon Prime Video on June 20.

The Swiss' last dance on the court came on September 23, 2022, at the Laver Cup in London, where he partnered with his long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal for a doubles match. The duo eventually faced a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9 defeat against the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

The 42-year-old shared the highlights of the screening on Instagram, where he can be seen in a classic grey suit, paired with a white shirt and a black tie. He also shared pictures of him enjoying the documentary with some popcorn, addressing the audience after the screening, and signing autographs for his fans outside the venue.

The former World No. 1 thanked Prime Video for bringing his story to life.

"What a great evening to celebrate the premiere of Twelve Final Days. I look forward to sharing this emotional film with the world. Thank you @primevideo for bringing this to life," Federer wrote.

The documentary is a collaboration between Prime Video, Academy Award-winning director Asif Kapadia, and co-director Joe Sabia.

Watch the official trailer for the documentary here:

Roger Federer promises emotional insights in the upcoming documentary

The Swiss at the special screening of "Federer: Twelve Final Days" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square

Roger Federer suggested that his upcoming documentary would contain emotional moments for viewers that aim to inspire but will also evoke strong feelings.

"It's supposed to be a feel-good film, but also [it's about] the suffering and the vulnerability that goes into the retirement... as well as the happiness and the gratitude you have. So I think there's so much to it, " he told in an interview by Olympic.com.

The Swiss admitted that some parts of the documentary will touch people’s hearts, while others might not relate to his emotional feelings.

"Some parts will resonate probably with a lot of people. Some other parts... probably not, [like], 'Why is Roger crying all the time? Why's he struggling through this process he's just a tennis player?' I get it," he added.

