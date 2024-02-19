"I never let anyone come into my house... It's a very personal film" - Roger Federer set to chronicle retirement journey in new Amazon documentary

Roger Federer's retirement journey is set to be chronicled in an insightful documentary produced by Amazon.

Federer bid farewell to his illustrious career at the Laver Cup in September 2022. His retirement was a star-studded affair as his longtime rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray gathered at London's O2 Arena to honor the Swiss legend. The occasion was deeply emotional, with the poignant moment of Federer and Nadal shedding tears together being particularly memorable.

On the recommendation of Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the 20-time Grand Slam champion enlisted video content producer Joe Sabia to document his final days as a professional tennis player. Initially intended for personal use, the footage ultimately proved compelling enough to be developed into a proper documentary.

Amazon acquired the rights for the documentary and brought on board Asif Kapadia, renowned for his work on 'Senna,' the documentary about Formula One legend Ayrton Senna, to helm the project.

Roger Federer provided the filmmakers with an unprecedented insight into his life during that 12-day period, granting them access to his home and hotel room, which he admitted was a new experience for him.

"It’s a snapshot of my life over those 12 days, which is pretty hardcore and interesting. I never let anyone come into my house," he said (via Bloomberg).

The 42-year-old emphasized the personal nature of the film, disclosing that it provided a glimpse into the friendships and mutual respect between players that extended beyond their on-court rivalry.

"It’s a very personal film. It’s looking deep into another layer of the tennis tour – how the camaraderie is a good one on the tour. Yes, here are rivalries, but off the court there are friendships and respect," he added.

While an official release date for the documentary has not been announced, it is expected to hit screens in July, coinciding with the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Roger Federer on the hardest part about retiring: "How and where to best communicate that decision"

2020 Australian Open: Previews

Roger Federer previously opened up about how the most challenging part of ending his career was determining the right way to communicate the momentous decision to his family, friends, and fans.

"The hardest part about ending a career is actually the weeks and months beforehand when you're thinking about how and where to best communicate that decision," he said, via GQ in October 2023.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion shed light on the growing pains of adjusting to retirement but highlighted the enjoyment he found in exploring other interests.

"You first have to get used to this new everyday life, after all everything is different and the focus of your professional life has shifted. But I suddenly love having so much time for other great things," he said.

Federer also expressed appreciation for having more time to spend with his family and friends, disclosing that he considered spending time with his loved ones at dinner to be the "best" way to relax.

"I love spending time with my family and friends. For me, going out for a nice dinner in the evening with people I like is the best way to relax," he said.

