Roger Federer recently expressed that the most challenging aspect of retiring from the sport was to determine the most effective means to communicate such a significant decision to friends, family, and fans.

Federer had a remarkable career that spanned over two decades. He achieved a total of 20 Grand Slam victories throughout his career. He secured his first-ever Grand Slam title in 2003, and from that point forward, he went on to win the Wimbledon Championships eight times, the Australian Open six times, the French Open once, and the US Open five times.

The Swiss tennis maestro bid farewell to the sport after his final appearance at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

In a recent exclusive interview with GQ, the former World No. 1 discussed the challenges associated with retiring after a successful career. Federer revealed that the most arduous phase of this process lies in the weeks and months leading up to the final decision, as one grapples with the daunting task of determining the most effective and appropriate way to communicate this life-altering choice.

"The hardest part about ending a career is actually the weeks and months beforehand when you're thinking about how and where to best communicate that decision," Roger Federer said.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also discussed what he loves and the aspects he misses the most about his life post-retirement.

"You first have to get used to this new everyday life, after all everything is different and the focus of your professional life has shifted. But I suddenly love having so much time for other great things," he said.

"What I miss are the friends that I always automatically saw through playing tennis, like my classmates at school. That was great. You now have to actively arrange appointments with them, which is of course a change. But I enjoy the time with my family even more," he added.

"I love spending time with my family and friends, the best way to relax" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer with his family at Laver Cup 2022

In the same interview, Roger Federer discussed his post-retirement lifestyle and how he cherishes spending time with his loved ones. He expressed his fondness for enjoying pleasant evenings with close friends and family over a delightful dinner, considering it the "best way to relax".

"I love spending time with my family and friends. For me, going out for a nice dinner in the evening with people I like is the best way to relax," he said.

Since retiring from professional tennis, the former World No. 1 has seamlessly transitioned into retirement life, dedicating ample time to his family and embarking on exciting trips. While he thoroughly enjoys traveling, he acknowledges the need to strike a balance, ensuring that the adventures do not become overly exhilarating because his primary goal is to unwind and find solace in relaxation.

"I didn't take a break even during my tournaments and most stressful periods. I also really enjoy traveling, although you have to be careful that it doesn't get too exciting, after all you want to relax. A fine line if you want to see and experience a lot," Roger Federer said.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins