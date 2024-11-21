In Pictures: Roger Federer shows up in Dubai; enjoys golf outing with Alexandre Muller and his girlfriend as Frenchman calls him the 'GOAT'

Roger Federer was recently spotted enjoying a game of golf in Dubai with French tennis star Alexandre Muller and his girlfriend Julie Demoulins. The Frenchman praised the Swiss tennis icon and dubbed him 'GOAT' on the golf course as well.

Muller shared highlights from his golfing session with Federer on his social media. The pair played at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Muller posted an image of himself and his girlfriend, Demoulins, with Federer, along with a video of the 43-year-old on the course, captioning it:

"🐐 [GOAT emoji] on the course too @rogerfederer."

Expand Tweet

Trending

A few months ago, in an interview with ATPTour.com, Muller expressed his desire to go for dinner with Federer and also expressed his love for golf.

When asked who are the three people he would like to go to dinner with, he said:

"I think Roger, because for me, it's easier because he speaks French [laughs]. I would like to enjoy the dinner so someone who speaks French, my language, it's easier for me,"

The Frenchman also named Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan. About his love for gold, Muller added:

"I like to play golf when I have some days off, yes. [I like] the feeling when you hit the ball clean. That's happened not very often, but when I do it, I enjoy it."

Federer had also expressed an interest in golf a few months ago.

Roger Federer tried to pick up golf as a "new hobby"

Roger Federer (Image: Getty)

In June this year, Roger Federer took to Instagram to share a short video of himself playing golf. The Swiss struck a decent shot and captioned the post:

"Trying to pick up a new hobby..Wish me luck...Any pointers?" Federer wrote.

Later, in August, during the press event of his signature Wilson tennis rackets' release, Federer jokingly told Hypebeast why he wanted to be good at golf.

"I just want to be good enough so I don’t have to collect all the balls in the bushes."

More recently, the Swiss has been in the news for his emotional tribute to Rafael Nadal. The 38-year-old Spaniard retired on Tuesday, November 19, after Spain's defeat against the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals quarterfinal.

Nadal lost his singles match against Botic van de Zandschulp. Although Carlos Alcaraz won his singles match to keep Spain in the tie, they lost the doubles match to lose the tie 2-1 and bowed out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins